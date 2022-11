Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Bandit. She is smart, sweet and gets along with everyone.

Bandit is a 35-pound, 1-year-old, pure-bred mutt. Her foster mom says she even has potential to be a service dog.

Bandit is spayed and up to date on vaccines.

Anyone interested in meeting/adopting Bandit or any of the animals at FCHS, complete and submit an adoption application at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 to leave a message for a volunteer to return.