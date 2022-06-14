Jury returns guilty verdict for Check man

Michael Terry Duncan will spend at least five years in prison after a Floyd County jury found him guilty of possessing firearms as a violent felon last Tuesday.

His official sentence for the conviction will be handed down in September.

Duncan was arrested Aug. 28, 2020, at his home, where Floyd County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a safe with guns and ammunition. More than 20 additional charges from the arrest were still pending as of June 7.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp said in opening arguments that the case was a “simple one” that involved a proven convicted violent felon with guns in his home, “clear violations of the law.”

Defense attorney Ryan Hamrick said while Duncan and his then-wife lived in the home, it was filled with furniture and other items originally placed there by his parents, its previous residents.

Hamrick said Duncan never realized one of those items was a locked gun safe containing weapons.

A confidential informant testified June 7 that Duncan talked with him about the guns, showed him one and sold others from the residence.

Hupp used photos to outline where the safe and keys were in the home, and both were clearly visible and accessible, he said.

A deputy said he quickly identified the keys and the safe upon entering the home because both were similar to ones he had in his home to protect his firearms.

Hupp offered more testimony from deputies after a lunch break, including from Investigator Rusty Stanley, who showed weapons found in the safe.

Duncan’s sister testified for the defense and said she had also lived in the home for a while and did not know of the safe, guns or the keys.

Hamrick said the Commonwealth did not prove Duncan was even aware of the guns in a home that originally belonged to his parents and asked why the sheriff’s department did not submit the weapons for fingerprint analysis or other tests.

Hupp said such tests were “not needed” because the weapons were in Duncan’s home, and the testimony of the informant indicated Duncan knew of the guns and had, in fact, sold weapons at the residence.

The jury went behind closed doors at 2:45 p.m. and returned with a unanimous guilty verdict at 4:07 p.m.

Hamrick asked that the jury be “polled” to confirm their decision and each of the 12 answered “yes.”

Duncan, who was brought to the courtroom June 7 from the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin, will remain behind bars until the sentencing hearing that Judge Fleenor set for Sept. 27.

Hearings on the additional charges related to this case, which include drug possession and alleged criminal actions as a detainee, are scheduled for July 25.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said June 7 Virginia’s sentencing guidelines require Duncan to serve at least five years in prison on the weapons possession conviction. Duncan faces additional time if convicted on more charges.