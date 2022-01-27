New leaders at Center’s helm

Floyd Center for the Arts welcomed new Director of Programming Victoria Javier and Executive Director Po Wen Liu in the last months of 2021, bringing a vast array of experiences and fresh ideas to the Center.

The first of the Center’s new leaders to join in early November 2021, Javier described her first few months in the role as being “a busy dream.”

A Bluefield native, Javier first started working at P. Buckley Moss’s studio in 2015, and started curating soon after, with the help of Rebecca Ghezzi, at XYZ in Blacksburg.

Ghezzi, she said, “taught me so much about curation, the art market, and what it takes to run an art business.”

Javier said Jan. 24 she was “really eager to get back to supporting arts education and building community art projects” when she found the programming director listing online.

She explained, “FCA seemed like the perfect place to flesh out some of my own ideas while getting to join in on amazing things it already had going on.”

Since joining the FCA team, a highlight for Javier has been hearing stories from community members about how long they’ve been involved with the Center.

“I’ve already learned so much and have so many plans and ideas for the future,” she said. “FCA is at a really beautiful place right now where we’re able to make big plans for the future and expand what we’ve been able to offer.”

Javier explained FCA has plans to offer a more diverse range of classes and workshops to get more community members involved in art.

“My goal is to show that art is a part of everyone’s lives and find ways to make it really accessible for everyone,” she said.

Executive Director Po Wen Liu takes on the role having learned of Floyd through the 16 Hands Studio Tour and its collective of artists, being a ceramics artist himself.

“Floyd is well known among the pottery community because of the 16 Hands Tour,” he noted Jan. 24, adding that Floyd’s atmosphere of art, culture and tourism is “very similar” to that of the area surrounding the international art centers he directed in Jingdezhen, China.

“As soon as I learned about this position at the Floyd Center for the Arts, I knew I wanted to be here,” he said.

Liu’s most recent curatorial experience was an international collaboration between Taoxichuan Ceramics Art Avenue; Jingdezhen, China, and the European Ceramic Work Center in Oisterwijk, The Netherlands, celebrating the 50th anniversary of EKWC. More than nine European and Chinese countries participated, he said.

Liu also has experience in teaching ceramics classes in Greensboro at the University of North Carolina, and in December 2021, Liu was accepted into the International Academy of Ceramics. His work has been featured in a number of publications, including Ceramics Monthly.

“I am very excited to be able to work with such dedicated staff, Board of Directors and welcoming community at the Floyd Center for the Arts,” Liu said. “I see so much potential for the Center in a way that can serve the local community, as well as people from surrounding areas.”

Find upcoming events, workshops and more from the Floyd Center for the Arts at www.floydartcenter.org.