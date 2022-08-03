Movie featured at this week’s Small Town Summer

Twin Creeks Stringband will open the Floyd Small Town Summer event at Warren G. Lineberry Park on Thursday, followed by the Junior Sisk Band and a showing of Sing 2 (2021).

Twin Creeks Stringband is a regional favorite that inspires dancing at the Friday Night Jamboree, fiddlers conventions and more. The band was originally called The Dry Hill Draggers, which started in Franklin County in the early ’80s.

Consisting of Chris Prillaman on fiddle, Jason Hambrick on guitar and vocals, Stacy Boyd on bass and his son Jared Boyd on banjo, Twin Creeks plays with a driving beat and strong vocals that entertains both listeners and dancers alike.

The band will take the stage at the park at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The Junior Sisk Band will follow Twin Creeks. Sisk is recognized as one of today’s top bluegrass artists, having recently received Album of the Year and Song of the Year from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America.

With early influences such as the Stanley Brothers, Larry Sparks, Dave Evans and the Johnson Mountain Boys, Sisk was first recognized for his songwriting talent in the early ‘90s upon the success of “Games (I Can’t Win)” and “Tears are Blinding Me” for the Lonesome River Band.

Small Town Summer will end on Aug. 4 with a showing of Sing 2 (2021).

Small Town Summer events are free to attend in the park off south Locust Street.

For weather-related updates and more information about the line-up, visit www.facebook.com/floydsmalltownsummer.