This coming Tuesday marks the 192nd anniversary of the establishment of Floyd County.

The Floyd Press printed the county’s history in the March 19, 1981, paper for that year’s commemoration and followed it later in the year with a three-part series.

It listed the founders and officials, and the members of “Gentlemen Justice,” the name of the group of men that took oaths of office.

On Saturday, March 21, 1831, a group of citizens met at the home of the late Daniel Spangler, near the Pine Creek Primitive Baptist Church, the Floyd Press reported.

Justice of the Peace Hamilton Wade read the General Assembly Act that created Floyd from Montgomery County in January of 1831.*

Those in attendance included William Gilham, Robert Goodson, George Shelor, Jacob Helms, George Godiby, Joseph Howard, Peter Gurant, Benjamin Howell, William Young and John Lester. All but Lester took oaths of office as Gentlemen Justice.

Gilham became the first sheriff of the county, and Howard was the first commissioner of revenue.

Other early officials and titles:

Archibald Stuart — Commonwealth’s Attorney

James E. Brown — Circuit Court Judge

William Wade — Circuit Court Clerk, followed by William Goodson in 1832

“Other records show that these men met on other occasions at the Spangler home to conduct the business of the newly formed county,” including monthly court proceedings, the Press reported. “They appointed Justices of the Peace, selected sites for needed public buildings, such as the jail and the courthouse.”

The Floyd Press published the second of the three-part, more in-depth county history on Aug. 20, 1981. It said land records in the area go back to 1748, and journals recount settlers’ attempts to find Native Americans along the New River.

Additional early settlement history was published in the July 1, 1976, edition of The Floyd Press, including the name of the first white man believed to have entered the valley and plateau of Floyd, Carrol and Grayson counties: Col. Abraham Wood.

Records of Woods’ trip show he crossed the mountains near Wood’s Gap in Floyd County.

The area was occupied by the Canawhay tribe of Natives, the Press reported.

One of the first white settlers was Capt. Benjamin Weddle of Germany** and a number of families from near York, Penn., including Goodykoontz, Slushers, Harmans, Phlegars, Spanglers, Sowers, Moricles, Bowers, Epperlys, Kittermans and Zentmyer.

There is limited information available about Black and Native citizens early in Floyd County’s history.

The Library of Virginia has published “cohabitation” and voting records from as early as 1866, and there are several “Free Blacks” petitions, some from as early as 1834.

David and Sarah Kitterman opened a school for local Black students on April 18, 1868. The building is located at 447 S. Locust St. and marked with an official historical marker.

One historical report by Floyd County’s Genevive P. Anderson in 1938 included some local Black history from “Uncle” Wise Headen, who was born into slavery and recounted Floyd County happenings during the Civil War in 1865.

Headen talked about the “cruel master” he and his mother lived with, east of Jacksonville (now the Town of Floyd).

“In mid-winter when the rivers were icy, his master would take him along to work, and he would ride across on his horse, and make [Headen] wade the icy creek,” the report said.

Headen said when he was a boy, he would cut wood at night to make $5 to spend on five peppermint sticks the next day.

He remembered “very vividly” the time Union Soldiers traveled through the county and arrived in town. He said there were 5,000 men on Bisohp’s Hill to the west of Floyd, and two Floyd men (Dr. Stigleman and Ferdinand Winston) “waved a stick with a white handkerchief on it.”

The General stood at the Courthouse square after coming off the hill, Headen said in the report, while “some of the men went out to the academy…”

“One soldier disobeyed and refused to halt when he was commanded,” the report said of Headen’s account. “He was killed in front of Hotel Brame and moved in and laid on the parlor floor.”

The following day, the men received a telegram of surrender in Christiansburg.

Several arrowheads and local Native American artifacts are cataloged online by the Floyd County Historical Society. View the collection online at www.floydhistoricalsociety.org.

Additional resources for local history include the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library (collections available online at (www.mfrl.org/) and the Old Church Gallery (www.oldchurchgallery.org).

Explore Library of Virginia collections online at www.lva.virginia.gov.

<&rule>

<&rdpEm>*What became Floyd County in 1831, was a part of Montgomery County from 1776 until 1831. Before that, it was a part of Fincastle County (from 1772-1776), Botetourt County (from 1770-1772), Augusta County (1745-1770) and Orange County (1734-1745).</&rdpEm>

<&rdpEm>**Records from the Library of Virginia (written by Genevive P. Anderson of Floyd County for historical inventory) state the first settler in Floyd was “rugged pioneer fighter” Col. Andrew Lewis and his family, near Bent Mountain after 1700.</&rdpEm>