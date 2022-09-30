Floyd Scouts advance to Arrowmen

This month four Scouts BSA members from two Floyd units were successfully inducted into the Order of the Arrow.

The candidates included Rebbecca J. and Gavin J. from Troop 36, and Bella B. and Emma Kate S. from Troop 19.

For more than 100 years, the Order of the Arrow has recognized Scouts and Scouters who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives. This recognition provides encouragement for others to live these ideals as well. During the experience, candidates maintain silence, receive small amounts of food, work on camp improvement projects, and sleep apart from other campers in the backwoods of the reservation with minimal gear.

Arrowmen are known for maintaining camping traditions and spirit, promoting year-round and long term resident camping, and providing cheerful service to others. OA service, activities, adventures and training for youth and adults are models of quality leadership development and programming that enrich and help to extend Scouting to America’s youth.

Scouts are voted to be inducted into the OA by their fellow troop members and become Arrowmen by completing their Ordeal. The induction ceremony, called the Ordeal, is the first step toward full membership in the Order.

Rebbecca J. is the Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 36. She is a Community Case Manager for New River Valley Community Services, volunteers for the Floyd County Humane Society and is an American Red Cross Instructor. Gavin J. is the Patrol Leader for his Troop. He has been scouting for seven-and-a-half years, plays on the middle school golf team, volunteers for the humane society and enjoys fishing.

Emma Kate S. has been scouting for four-and-a-half years, competes at local horse shows, writes short stories and is currently serving as a Troop Guide for the N.E.R.D. Patrol in Troop 19.

Bella B. has been in scouts for three years, likes to work on tech in the high school theater and is a Senior Patrol leader. Bella is currently working on her Eagle Scout project taking down the playground at the Floyd Recreation Fields to make room for a new installation. She is on track to be the first-ever female Eagle Scout in Floyd.