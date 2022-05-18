 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas nonprofit to host Memorial Day yard sale

The Perfect Gift Shop on Main Street

The Perfect Gift Shop is located at the Floyd Baptist Church Annex, 509 E. Main Street.

 Photo by Colleen Redman | For The Floyd Press

The Perfect Gift Shop is hosting its only annual fundraiser May 28-30. TPGS opens each winter for children and developmentally disabled adults.

The Floyd Moose Lodge will host the three-day sale from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 30.

Funds raised at this sale will be used to supplement gifts donated by the community for 2022 edition of TPGS, which allows children and developmentally disabled adults to shop for gifts for their loved ones.

In 2021, TPGS served 335 shoppers.

Those interested in volunteering to set up and/or take down the Memorial Day yard sale should call (540) 808-3972 or email VolScheduling@ThePerfectGiftShops.org.

Items can be donated to the sale from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.,May 25-27, at the Moose Lodge or call (540) 808-3972.

The Floyd Moose Lodge is located at 444 Floyd Highway S.

