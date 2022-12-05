Scenes from the Wytheville Christmas Parade

Wytheville’s Main Street was lined with spectators Saturday night for the annual Christmas Parade. For more than an hour, floats, classic cars, tractors, emergency vehicles, bands and dancers marched by, spreading holiday cheer. This year’s parade theme was “A Candy Cane Christmas.”
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
mrothrock
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today