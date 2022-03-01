Christmas for Children seeks volunteers, annual meeting this month

The Floyd community and tireless volunteers from Christmas for Children made Christmas 2021 special for more than 100 local children. CFC is gearing up for Christmas 2022, and is in need of volunteers and officers who are willing to lead the nonprofit into the future.

CFC’s annual meeting will be from 3-4 p.m. at the Floyd Moose Lodge on March 15, for any community members interested in getting involved with the organization, which aids Floyd families in celebrating the holiday season.

Officers for the 2022 Christmas season will be elected at the March meeting, and anyone interested in either holding an office or volunteering should attend.

“Over the past few years our committee has been predominantly made up of retired persons,” the group said Feb. 23. “This year we are saying goodbye to three of our longtime board members: Glenda Brouwer, president; Eva Gereau, secretary; and Sherri Femrite, treasurer. We can’t thank them enough for all their years of hard work and gracious generosity.”

Volunteers are vital for the continuation of this wonderful tradition, CFC emphasized. “Many of our other committee members are ‘aging out’ due to health and other issues. Please consider helping us by volunteering your time to this very worthwhile effort.”

Following the annual meeting, the public is invited to a reception at the Floyd Moose Lodge to learn more about CFC’s history and efforts, and meet volunteers. The Moose Lodge is located at 444 Floyd Highway S. in Floyd.

To learn more about CFC before its annual meeting, visit www.floydchristmasforchildren.com.

Monetary donations to CFC program may be made at any time. The committee is always thankful for support. Contributions may be sent to: Christmas for Children, PO Box 750, Floyd, VA 24091.