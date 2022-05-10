Pet of the Week

Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Sage is a beautiful young lady, who loves to play and be with people.

A gentle Dobie-lab mix and about one and a half years old, Sage might hop or trot outside to convey her excitement. FCHS volunteers state she is just full of joy.

Sage is up to date on vaccinations, and she will be spayed before adoption.

Anyone interested in meeting Sage should call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer.

Learn more about FCHS, adoptable pets and its efforts in Floyd at www.floydhumanesociety.com.