Two spay/neuter shuttles in March

Floyd County Humane Society
Logo by Floyd County Humane Society

The Floyd County Humane Society is doubling down on spay/neuters this month, with two low-cost shuttle offerings at discounted rates for March Madness.

FCHS offers a monthly spay/neuter shuttle for community members to drop their pet off in the morning and pick them up that same evening, after everyone’s procedure. Community cats are always fixed for free.

To learn more about the two opportunities in March and other upcoming shuttles, call (540) 745-7207.

See current pets at FCHS and find more information about adopting at www.floydhumanesociety.org.

