Floyd juveniles located in South Carolina after abduction from school bus

Three siblings were found in South Carolina after being removed from a Floyd County school bus on Thursday morning.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said in a release the incident relates to a custody case in Floyd County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Two women, later identified as the siblings’ mother and grandmother, “interfered” with a county school bus on its morning route Aug. 18, and one of them falsely claimed a family emergency, FCSO reported.

Local alerts on Thursday morning identified the children as ranging in age from 5 to 12 years old.

FCSO identified the women as residents of South Carolina and was “able to reliably determine” the suspects crossed into North Carolina.

The evening of Aug. 18 FCSO reported the children involved have been located and are safe.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said the juveniles were found in South Carolina and the local Department of Social Services was called in to assist.

Warrants for abduction and conspiracy to abduct have been issued. The investigation is ongoing.