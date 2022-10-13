Ladies' Night Out is Thursday

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when area women gather to learn about the disease and community resources available to help fight it.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, “Ladies’ Night Out,” will be held at the Wytheville Meeting Center. Doors will open for registration at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6 p.m. The annual event is held on the third Thursday in October and celebrates women of all ages, promoting breast cancer awareness throughout all stages of a woman’s life. The event draws women from Wythe and Bland counties, and beyond.

“First and foremost, the purpose of Ladies’ Night Out is to bring awareness and education about breast cancer to women,” said event chairperson and breast cancer survivor Deb Vrsansky. “Sadly, one in eight women continues to be diagnosed; however, survival rates have continued to climb because of better diagnostic tools resulting in early detection. Research has continued to give physicians more treatment options which also increased survival rates. Research is crucial for this trend to continue.”

Early diagnosis by way of an annual mammogram continues to increase survival rates, Vrsansky added.

This year’s keynote speaker is Nchang Azefor, a general surgeon with the Wythe County Community Hospital, who is a sponsor of Ladies’ Night Out along with support from the Wythe-Bland Foundation.

The evening’s format will be the same as last year’s with the program preceding the vendor portion of the event.

“We will be giving away door prizes throughout the evening. Remember, you have to be present to win,” Vrsansky said. “Our vendors and local businesses donate the prizes, and we’re very thankful for their generosity. The American Cancer Society will be holding a silent auction across the hall, and we invite everyone to take a look on their way to the ballroom. They will open their doors again after the program is over.”

Vendors include health services, WCCH, women’s organizations and retail businesses. Jewelry will also be for sale. One vendor, Wytheville’s About Face, will be selling a variety of pink Sabika jewelry and donating profits to Ladies’ Night Out.

“The gift bag this year is a small, soft-sided cooler that is perfect for taking a healthy lunch to work. Inside is a perfectly sized two compartment container with dual lids containing a full size knife and fork,” Vrsansky said. “The bag contains other handy items as well. My favorite is the bamboo easel for your phone or tablet.”

The gift bag will also contain a booklet, “Caring for Your Breasts,” a comprehensive guide that addresses everything from regular self-exams to symptoms of breast cancer. Wythe County Community Hospital also donated a publication about heart health.

Also inside the gift bags for the first 500 women are small cosmetic bags donated by the American Cancer Society.

And, as always, there will be people at Ladies’ Night Out to answer any questions attendees have about breast cancer.