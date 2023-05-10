Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes baseball team and Lady Buffaloes softball squad took down the Radford Bobcats Friday.

In baseball, the Buffaloes celebrated Senior Night with a come from behind win of 6-5.

Fans, parents and relatives honored seniors AJ Cantrell, Gus Chaffin, Landan Dulaney, Davis Goff, Garrett Greenman, Camden Italiano and Duncan Slaughter before the start of the game.

The loss puts the Buffaloes at a record of 6-12 with two games left in the season.

On the softball field, the Lady Buffs held the Bobcats by just one run, while crossing the home plate eight times.

The win brings the Ladies to a record of 6-8 before hitting the road for two games and returning home on Friday of this week for Senior Night against Carroll County. The game starts at 5 p.m.

Over at the tennis court, the Lady Buffs fell 1-8 to the Bobcats in a uncharacteristic loss. Their record is 10-2 with three games left.

In singles, the Ladies lost all of their sets, while a win in doubles by Elayna Harris and Addie Vest took an 8-5 win, avoiding a shutout.

After an away game at Glenvar on Tuesday of this week, the Ladies return home on Friday for Senior Night against Carroll County. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

In Buffalo boys’ tennis, they beat Radford 7-2 on their courts, giving them a 12-1 record so far this season.

They were scheduled to play Glenvar at home Tuesday night of this week for their Senior Night.