Floyd native named 2021 TOPS Queen

Floyd’s Margaret Spangler is the 2021 Virginia TOPS Queen for losing 75.5 pounds while involved with the nonprofit weight-loss organization.

Spangler was honored in April at the recognition event in Roanoke. She is the second consecutive Virginia TOPS Queen, following Willis’ Mary Reed, who earned the 2020 title.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly provides an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness through consistent group support, education and recognition. Weekly meetings, both in-person and online, are at the heart of the organization.

Spangler, a Floyd County native, was first introduced to TOPS by a friend in Florida and joined in March of 1975, weighing almost 190 pounds. She achieved KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) less than a year later, in February 1976, but fell back to old habits and lost that status.

When her husband retired from the U.S. Air Force and they returned to Floyd, Spangler was “thrilled” to learn of the TOPS Chapter 0533 in Check. She joined in July 1990 to resume her KOPS journey, weighing 208.5.

“I owe so much to my friends in TOPS,” Spangler said in April. “They have continued to encourage me, introduce me to new ideas and recipes, started promoting exercise, and advised us to drink more water.”

Spangler officially achieved her KOPS goal on July 19, 2021, at the age of 86.

“I hope that I will be able to encourage others not to give up on reaching their goals,” she said. “Yes, this has been a long journey, but I am so blessed to have reached my goal.”

TOPS memberships start at $49 per month. The weekly meeting in Check is at the fire station (1710 Kings Store Rd. NE – lower level) on Mondays, beginning at 6 p.m. with weigh-ins, according to the TOPS website.

Learn more and find contact information for representatives at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.