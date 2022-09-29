 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed amendments to Floyd County Music Festival Ordinance

Floyd Co. Seal

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors is holding a public hearing later this month to discuss changes to the Music Festival Ordinance. Read the full notice here:

The Board of Supervisors of Floyd County, Virginia will on October 11, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Floyd County Administration Building, 120 W. Oxford Street, Floyd, Virginia, conduct a public hearing to receive public comments on an ordinance to amend the current Floyd County ordinance regulating musical or entertainment festivals or gatherings. The proposed ordinance would modify the procedures for applying for a permit to hold a music or entertainment festival or gathering, designate agents of the County tasked with administration of the ordinance, modify and clarify timeframes for applying for permits to hold music or entertainment festivals or gatherings. Consideration of the ordinance may include regulations for timeframes when amplified music may be performed and volume/noise standards for such music during certain hours.

A copy of the proposed Ordinance is on file and available for inspection in the Office of the County Administrator, Floyd County Administration Building, 120 W. Oxford Street, Floyd, Virginia, 24091.

All interested persons are invited to attend and present their views at the above time and place. Anyone having questions on this matter or needing assistance to attend this meeting should contact the Office of the County Administrator, Floyd County Administration Building, 120 W. Oxford Street, Floyd, Virginia, 540-745-9300.

BY THE ORDER OF THE FLOYD COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

ATTEST __________________________________________

Dr. Linda S. Millsaps

County Administrator

