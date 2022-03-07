 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls, boys nab top-10 spots at state meet

The FCHS indoor track teams had good individual and team results at the Class 1/Class 2 Combined State meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg March 2-3. The girls' team finished eighth and the boys' team was 10th.

Mia Spangler had the best day, just missing a state championship by finishing second in triple jump with a distance of 34-4 1/2. Spangler also competed in four other events, including two jumps and two relays.

Spangler also won a medal in long jump, taking third in long jump at 15-11. She also finished ninth in high jump with a distance of 4-8.

Spangler was part of the 4X400 relay team that finished third with a time of 4:25.9. Also running were Aubrey Quesenberry, Emma Ballinger and Jordan Benson.

Spangler also ran on the 4X200 relay team that finished eight with a time of 2:00.5. Also running were Rosin Brewer, Emma Ballainger and Aubrey Quesenberry.

The 4X800 relay team finished eighth in a time of 11:42. Runners were Emma Willie, Isabella Landon, Emily Cox and Jordan Benson.

Quesenberry took fourth in the 500 with a time of 126.08. Willie finished ninth in the 3200 with a time of 14:06.

In the boys' meet Jaxon Brewer had the best day, participating in four events — two jumps and two running events — and medaled in two of them.

His best showing was third place in triple jump with a distance of 41-4, He took 11th in long jump at 18-7.

He finished eighth in the 300 at 38.58. Brewer also placed 13th in the 55 at 7.0.

Forest Beegle took sixth in the 500 with a time of 1:12.24. Miles Baldwin finished fourth in the 1000 in a time of 2:45.0.

The 4X800 relay finished fourth in a time of 9:00.8. The team consisted of Beegle, Baldwin, Hank Schroeder and Garrett Weaver.

