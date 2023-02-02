Lichen or Knot is a woman-owned company Lichen or Knot is a woman-owned company based out of Floyd County, under the leadership of Heather Barbieri.

Her husband, John Barbieri, co-owns the business, which offers houseplants, herbs, pottery and more, at 105 E. Main St., across from the courthouse.

Customers visiting Lichen or Knot will likely be greeted warmly and a few questions. Calming music helps Heather feel sure that her customers are calm, happy and welcomed.

She and her employees aim to make sure that they are nothing like a department store — they want to engage with their customers as much as possible.

“We want them to know that they are the most important thing. They are seen,” Heather said.

Heather first became interested in plants when she was about 20 years old, she said, when working at a resort in North Carolina. The resort had an old, neglected herb garden that Heather felt drawn to.

Tending to the herb garden at the resort was her version of therapy, Heather said, after a car crash during her junior year in college. The herb garden helped her deal with the ramifications.

Heather eventually also started tending to the historic dahlia garden at the resort.

When she went to a new job, Heather said she never lost sight of how the herb garden at the resort helped her find something that she loves and is passionate about — plants and gardening.

Before the creation of Lichen or Knot and after finding her passion, Heather was doing something she loved by creating decorative pieces such as lichen on reclaimed frames and mirrors.

She and her sister sold them at Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke and eventually vintage shows in North Carolina.

Heather said she realized that the plants were selling better than the vintage objects, so she decided to start buckling down on the plant aspect of the business and say goodbye to the travel, which had become tiring. That is when the idea to sell her products from a truck originated.

In April 2019, the plant truck of Lichen or Knot was born. The first outing to the mall parking lot in Christiansburg was a family affair consisting of Heather, John and their son, Lathom.

Lichen or Knot makes a big impact on many people. Lichen or Knot reaches people from all over, including Lynchburg, Christiansburg, and even West Virginia.

Heather said she wants to bring joy to many people with Lichen or Knot. She is trying to reach homeowners who are in need, or just interested in, functional items like what she sells at Lichen or Knot.

She also wants to reach young adults who are in need of a little bit of joy and happiness. She hopes that the store can bring joy to many people.

“John and I believe that Lichen or Knot is here for a reason and that it really is not ours. [We believe] that it is a gift,” Heather said. She believes that Lichen or Knot has a bigger purpose than just selling products and making a profit.

Some of Heather’s main goals with Lichen or Knot are to make an impact and help others. A few products (such as leather products from a company called Lazarus, which benefits people in Honduras) exemplify that mission.

In the future, Heather wants to expand Lichen or Knot to help and welcome even more people. She has many dreams for how Lichen or Knot will influence Floyd County and surrounding counties.

Heather hopes to bring joy to the people one product at a time.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2022-2023 school year.