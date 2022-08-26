Annual Gospel Sing in Willis benefits Floyd first responders

The 24th Annual Gospel Sing was held inside the firehouse at Floyd Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 2 on Sunday.

Ann Boyd organized the fundraiser for Aug. 21, and Rev. Roy Turpin served as master of ceremonies and the auctioneer.

Many homemade cakes and pies were donated to be auctioned. A food concession, manned by Willis Fire Station family members, offered hamburgers, hot dogs, desserts, drinks and barbecue from Lee Wade.

Music was provided by Roy Turpin, Connie Chaffin and Brian Turpin, the Slaughter Sisters, the Lower Dam Band, the Cooper Family and the Comptons.

A quilt made by Uldine Duncan was also auctioned off, per tradition. Duncan, who celebrated her 97th birthday on Aug. 13, makes a quilt for the benefit each year.

This year’s quilt was purchased by Darrell and Terri Burnette of Willis for $1,200.

All proceeds of the event will benefit the Willis Fire Station.

Station Fire Chief Tony Weddle thanks each of the firefighters and their families, the local community, those who attended, the performers, organizer Boyd, Rev. Turpin, and the many others that supported the 24th Annual Gospel Sing.