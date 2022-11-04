Election is Tuesday, Wytheville candidates answer questions

The 2022 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Locally, the town councils in Wytheville and Rural Retreat have seats up for grabs. Also, for the 9th District congressional seat, incumbent Republican H. Morgan Griffith faces Democrat challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan.

In-person early voting in Wythe County continues through Nov. 5 in the old courthouse building at the Spring Street entrance from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Wytheville, the position of mayor and two council member positions are up for election. Incumbent Mayor Beth Taylor is facing no opposition. Incumbent council members Cathy Pattison and Mark Bloomfield, along with newcomer Candice Johnson, have filed to run for Town Council.

Regarding the General Election, voting for East Wytheville residents will no longer take place at the Fourth Street Civic Center. Instead, East Wytheville residents will cast ballots at Spiller Elementary School. For West Wytheville town residents, their polling location will be at George Wythe High School.

In Rural Retreat, the positions of mayor and three council member positions are up for election. Like Taylor, longtime Rural Retreat Mayor Tim Litz faces no opposition.

Incumbents Dale Yontz, Geary Jonas and Jim Lloyd have filed for re-election. They will face off against former council member Keith Crigger and newcomer Patrick Miller for the three available seats.

In the past, town elections have been held in May, but thanks to state legislation last year, town elections have been moved to the General Election in November.

Please contact the Registrar’s Office at (276)223-6038 with any questions or visit online at http://wytheco.org/index.php/departments/voter-registration

The Wytheville Enterprise recently sent questions to the local candidates. Wytheville candidate responses are below.

Mark Bloomfield – Town Council

Name: Mark J. Bloomfield

Education: attended Bluefield State, Concord and Marietta Colleges and a graduate of YMCA of USA Senior Director’s Institute.

Last job held: Executive VP and co-founder of NetVentures Corporation, a developer of cloud technology

Why are you running for Town Council?I am running for re-election to Town Council. I believe that Wytheville is a great town in which to live and raise a family. In the last four years, we have made significant decisions that have created positive change. As a result our citizens have new opportunities for employment, healthier living, and improved quality of life. There is, however, considerably more to do. The pandemic has taken a toll on town resources and inflation and the looming recession are increasing the complexity of stretching the budget to take care of our employees and continuing to the provide services to which citizens have become accustomed.

Discuss your qualifications to sit on the Council.My professional background includes serving 20 years as a YMCA Director/CEO. With my family, I opened the first Dairy Queen in this area as well as created and operated a company that was the nation’s second largest cloud-based software provider to YMCAs and JCCs. I have more than 40 years leadership experience with service organizations. I am an active volunteer in my church, held officer positions on the Downtown Wytheville Board. I currently serve as Chairman of the project to bring the Millwald Theatre back to life on December 9.

I have had extensive opportunities to work with teams and groups in sharing and evaluating ideas. These experiences have helped me develop a skill set that is essential to being an effective member of Town Council.

I prepared myself to sit on Council. For two years prior to the being elected to my first term, I attended about 90% of the Tuesday morning Council work sessions. This gave me considerable insight as to the process of how council should work to efficiently deliver Town services. I think our successes during this term are proof that this investment has paid substantial dividends.

How do you view the role of council member? This is a simple question that requires complex answers because a council member has many roles. Town Council consists of a mayor and four council members. Each member of council has 1 equal vote on any decision and cannot taken official action independently. The council member’s role is to represent the interests all of the citizens of the Town of Wytheville including the vocal and the silent. The council member must be able to work in the present, but also think strategically and comprehensively to make decisions that have positive impacts and that will secure the town in the future. A council member must be able to work in a group and give thoughtful and respectful consideration to the ideas of the other members and citizens.

What issues are important to town residents?I think that town residents expect to live in a clean and safe community that gives them an opportunity to work and provide for their families. Services provided by the government and private sector that help them improve their quality of life are important to our residents.

What challenges does the town face?The 20th street bridge is nearing the end of its useful life and will need to be replaced in the next few years. We have aging water & sewer infrastructure that will require a significant investment over time. Recruiting enough employees to maintain the current level of services is difficult. As with most businesses, the Town is experiencing difficulty filling its job openings with qualified workers.

What is the town doing right?The Town is efficiently using the resources provided by the citizens. We provide many more services than most towns of our size and at a lower cost. We established the first Professional Fire & EMS Department that answers more than 3,500 calls a year. We have added more police officers and equipment to further assure the safety of our community.

In what areas can the town improve?The town is currently managing it financial and human resource on a 1990’s generation system that does not provide adequate management information needed by our management in today’s environment. A project is underway to implement a new system that will increase staff efficiency and provide an opportunity for improved citizen engagement. We need to improve communication and provide more opportunities for citizens to participate.

Taxes are always a tricky subject. Is there a reason for which you would be in favor of raising taxes? If so, what is it?There are reasons to raise taxes and fees from time to time. The Town’s General Fund is limited to three main sources of income and they are all taxes. They are meals & lodging personal property and real estate tax. We operate very efficiently and citizens expect us, at minimum, to continue to provide the current level of services. We also have a responsibility to fairly compensate our employees who perform these services. Inflation has really put a stress on the town budget. Unlike the federal government, by law the Town can’t finish the year in the red.

With Blue Star preparing to begin its first phase of operation next year, what challenges does the mega-business bring to Wytheville? What can the Town Council do to meet the challenges?

Blue Star will be locating in Progress Park, which is outside the town, which limits number of services that the Town will need to provide. Blue Star will be a large water user and it is Town responsibility to provide the water. Fortunately, years ago, leaders from the Town and the Counties of Wythe and Carrol, created the New River Regional Water Authority. A project is currently underway to expand capacity at the Austinville Plant and add a new storage tank.

The Town will also be required to provide Fire and EMS services should the plant need them. The chemicals used at the plant require special handling and we are currently trying to evaluate the impact on our department and how to safely respond.

Obviously, a large employer coming to town will put additional pressure on a housing market that already has a short supply. We have created an incentive program for contractors to build more homes in town. We will also be participating in regional planning to provide an adequate supply of homes for these workers.

What kind of businesses would like to see come to Wytheville?

I would like to see additional restaurant and retail businesses locate in town. Because of our size it is unlikely that we can attract some of the National Brands. It will be important continue to make this a business-friendly town and encourage local entrepreneurs to expand or create new businesses. There are a couple of store fronts available in the Main Street District. We also have the existing shopping centers that have space available. When Blue Star is in full operation with 2,500 employees and the Millwald Theatre attracting more that 40,000 people a year downtown, there will be a significant demand for additional service businesses.

Candice Johnson – Town Council

Name: Candice Johnson

Age: 52

Education: Graduate of George Wythe High School and New River Criminal Justice Training Academy

Last job held: I am a Retired Corporal/Training Coordinator/General Instructor from New River Valley Regional Jail after 22 years of service.

Why are you running for Town Council? I am running for town council because I am committed to being of service and meeting the needs of the citizens of my community. I also would like to afford local government employees fair work practices and a voice at all levels. I believe I can bring to council fresh ideas and be a voice for the people.

Discuss your qualifications to sit on the Council. I feel I meet the qualifications to be a council member in the following ways: I am a people person. I am connected to people of all walks of life, and backgrounds. I was born and raised in Wytheville; I am a single mother and have recently become a grandmother. I currently serve in leadership roles at First Church of Wytheville. I am a team player, problem solver and have great interpersonal skills. Most of all I am friendly and easy to talk to. What is most important, this job is not about me, Candice Johnson, but it is about working for and meeting the needs of the people.

How do you view the role of council member? As a town council member, I would be interacting with town council members to review issues/concerns from the voices of our constituents as well as local government employees from all levels. I would assist with the development of policies, review existing policies, and regulatory requirements. I would also be involved in various committees as deemed necessary.

What issues are important to town residents? The following issues have been brought to my attention:

Affordable housing

Fair and livable wages

Affordable child care

Public transportation hours

Communication to our constituents

Address the availability of affordable/stable high-speed internet throughout Wytheville

Timely Council follow-up/responsiveness

What challenges does the town face? Housing and livable wages for critical services such as public works. Public Transportation to meet the schedules of the Community College students, as well as people who work second and third shift. Child care. Healthcare Delivery Systems that support care and services for mental health, such as treatment for substance abuse and addiction.

What is the town doing right? Downtown Wytheville is very attractive and welcoming. Main Street looks great! Appreciative of new businesses such as coffee shops, home crafted décor stores, packaging stores, clothing stores, and diverse food selections.

In what areas can the town improve? Livable wages for public works, parks and recreation. More programs for seniors and handicapped. Provide a safe easy access walk way for the residents at Freedom Apartments to access the walking track at the community college and the recreation center. Encourage downtown businesses to stay open later, instead of closing at five or five-thirty.

Taxes are always a tricky subject. Is there a reason for which you would be in favor of raising taxes? If so, what is it? No.

With Blue Star preparing to begin its first phase of operation next year, what challenges does the mega-business bring to Wytheville? Identifying a viable workforce in the community, affordable childcare so that parents can work knowing that their children are in a safe environment, transportation for those who work second or third shift.

What can the Town Council do to meet the challenges? Meet with decision makers in the areas of transportation, childcare, and workforce development to determine what they can do to help resolve the above mentioned challenges.

What kind of businesses would like to see come to Wytheville? Chick fil a, affordable fine dining on Main Street, Texas Road House, Cato, DSW, and a Home Goods.

Cathy Pattison

Name: Cathy D. Pattison

Age: 73

Education: Averett University, Bachelor of Business Degree, 1993 Wytheville Community College. Associate Degree ( Pre Teacher Education ), 1971 Rural Retreat High School, Graduated 1968

Last Job Held: Senior Outside Plant Engineer for Embarq Telephone Company

Why are you running for Town Council? I have had the honor and privilege to serve on Town Council for the last four years, two years as Vice Mayor. I love my position as councilwoman. I wish to be re-elected to serve all citizens and to make sure our town continues in a positive direction for future and planned growth.

Discuss your qualifications to sit on the Council. I have gained so much knowledge these past four years and have witnessed some beneficial growing experiences. Perhaps one of my most meaningful qualifications is being a team player and always striving to achieve common goals. I’ve gained valuable knowledge by serving on the Budget & Finance , Planning Commission, and Public Works Committees. All three committees are vital to the daily operations of our Town. Another qualification to sit on Council would be my willingness and accessibility to work with Town citizens. One must build trust and earn the respect of all citizens. My accomplishments , with the help of my colleagues, over the last four years, have placed the right people in key leadership roles within our Town administration. Another quality that I possess is the desire to work closely with all management staff and department heads. Good sound working relationships make a smooth operation. So my best answer to the question is my experience having served four years on council. I’ve grown to be a good listener, learned to ask the right questions, and formulate a solution where all parties are satisfied.

How do you view the role of council member? Since 1924, the Town of Wytheville has been under the Council/ Manager form of government. The Town Council consists of five members, one of whom serves as Mayor. Each member of council has one equal vote on any decision. The role of a council member includes, but not limited to: setting the real estate & personal property tax rates, council oversees the budgets of all departments. The council should work together as a governing body and not as lone wolves. One important role of a council member is the obligation to enforce contracts, charters, and all laws under the Codes of Virginia. Council members are the “keeper of the funds.” Each member is expected to use good judgement to expend all monies. I see the role of council as an ear to receive information from the public and a voice to inform the citizens of important decisions which have been reached. It would be good policy for the role of a council member individually or collectively to cultivate a professional relationship with the manager. One very important role of a council member is the ultimate decision maker on policy issues, and they must own those decisions.

What issues are important to town residents? My list is not prioritized. 1. Economic development 2. Affordable housing 3. Police protection 4. 24/7 Fire & EMS services 5.Good employment opportunities 6. Public utilities (water and sewer) & safe drinking water 7.Recreational activities for all ages and senior citizens programs 8. Citizens are concerned and want to be confident that their elected leaders are working on their behalf and not on personal agendas. 9. Citizens want transparency and ask that the council be visible and accessible. 10. Everybody wants and expects low tax rates. However, County re-assessment levies occur every five years.

What challenges does the Town face? One challenge of council and our management team is how to recover financially & emotionally from the pandemic of 2019-2021. The loss of revenue, the uncertainty of the future of tourism, and the loss of small businesses was disturbing. Many adjustments have been made already due to low revenues and plans have been initiated to improve our readiness and preparedness for any future crisis.

Tough decisions are needed to deal with any substantial loss of revenue while maintaining the essential services that the Town is required to provide. Council and management have been challenged to build back a workforce that through the Covid months, resulted in furloughs being implemented. IT is important as a council, along with our management team, to support competitive wages and benefits for all Town employees while inflation is slowly making our efforts difficult. On a good note, I’m happy to report revenues, tourism, and small businesses have come back strong. The Council is committed to continue to plan for ideas for additional housing.

Housing issues have been made manifest due in part to the announcement of several new businesses in Wytheville & Wythe County. We must seek short and long term solutions. The challenge of storm water runoff is a persistent problem all over the Town. Climate changes have brought storm water damages to many residential areas. Citizens are insistent that resolutions are made by this council and management team. The Town has over 150 miles of water/sewer lines to maintain. The current infrastructure consists of outdated sewer lines, storm drains, pumping stations resulting in high maintenance costs. Long term planning is needed for replacements and budgeting ideas are critical. Challenges can come in all sizes. I am committed to making tough decisions collectively with council with the help of our management team.

What is the Town doing right?

I am proud to say that the last four years have brought many success stories. I intend to highlight just a few: 1. The downtown revitalization projects are ongoing. 2. The addition of the Homestead property into the Town ownership. 3.Crystall Springs & Truss Bridge Parks are beautiful additions. 4. The Council was able to provide incentives to make it possible for Food City to locate in Wytheville. 5. Citizens of the Malin subdivision received new sewer lines and hook ups through funding from the Va. Dept. of Environmental Quality and the Va. Resource Authority. 6. Matching funds for businesses to improve their outside appearance has been a success. 7. The Town helped to bring the Millwald Theater “back to life.” 8. The Town continues to operate with diligence and is fiscally responsible. 9. We are vigilant in providing public safety, maintaining an accredited police department, continue to provide for a professional fire department, and have a wonderful group of men and women serving as first responders. 10. The Town continues good zoning practices. 11. We promote tourism to show case our area. 12 .Most of all, the Town is providing a friendly, safe, clean, walkable atmosphere for all citizens. I’m just so proud of our Town!

In what areas can the Town improve?

If revenues continue to rise, I would like to see Council & staff try to bring back “full employment” to several departments. Prior to Covid, we had sufficient staffing where everybody performed their duties in a timely manner and felt safe in doing so. Time and funding will dictate this issue. We as a Town should encourage revitalization of older unused buildings and provide incentives to do so. A direction that might prove worthwhile is to grow space and provide opportunities for arts & crafts and a place for local craftsman to showcase their services and display as well. I feel that the utilization of the Farmers Market is an issue and could use a little revamping. Four hours a week is very low usage. Not so much an improvement, but a continuation of support for the JIDA, Downtown Wytheville, Inc., and the Chamber. These folks work very hard to bring industry, manufacturing, restaurants, and wineries. As the Millwald progresses and additional restaurants open along Main Street, parking will be insufficient. The Town must address storm water run-off because climate change is here. Improvement in the areas of outdoor recreation for all ages should be addressed. We are so blessed with mountains, creeks, rivers, hiking trails, and biking trails. Showcasing our natural beauty can prove profitable. Two long term improvements dear to my heart are : Establish a location and build a Dog Park, and , address the inadequate housing for the Fire and Police Departments. The housing was constructed in the 1930’s and today does not meet our future needs. NOW is the time to act.

Taxes are always a tricky subject. Is there a reason for which you would be in favor of raising taxes? If so, what is it?

I would raise taxes only when it is necessary and as a last resort. There must be a valid reason for the increase. If a service that the Town provides is in jeopardy, I suggest we streamline services or make fiscal adjustments.

With Blue Star preparing to begin its first phase of operation next year, what challenges does the mega business bring to Wytheville? What can the Town Council do to meet the challenges?

Blue Star will present at least four challenges to the Town of Wytheville. Town Council and our management team have been proactive to the needs of Blue Star and are well on the way addressing these challenges. In the end, challenges will become opportunities. Those challenges are: 1. Skilled workforce 2. Housing and child care 3. Infrastructure 4. Emergency response. The challenge of a skilled workforce could be paramount. Blue Star has made a huge commitment to locate in Wythe County. A good, strong workforce will keep this operation alive and vibrant for years to come. The Town must make our citizens aware of the great job opportunity that Blue Star will bring to our area. One must take advantage of the partnering Blue Star NBR will have with Wytheville Community College. Financial assistance will be available to those that qualify. Spread the word of the great opportunity to be trained locally and work for a great company.

The big question, “where will the 2,500 needed employees live “ ?

Your local leaders anticipate that housing demand will continue to increase as Blue Star becomes operational. Town Council has been exploring ways to increase housing availability and prepare for the housing needs related to Blue Star. The JIDA will be instrumental in proposing a joint effort between the Town of Wytheville & Wythe County to host a housing summit this spring. The purpose of the housing summit is to connect housing developers, localities, funding agencies and property owners in an effort to spur housing development in our area. In August of this year, Town Council launched the Build It 2025 Program to send a message to the community that the Town actively supports new construction of housing units by the year 2025. Town Council is pursuing every option available to spur the development of new housing which includes re-evaluating our land use ordinances to meeting with regional & local housing investors. Interested home builders & developers can apply for a grant assistance program –which is open now. The grant program reimburses eligible development & permit fees along with new water / sewer connect fees.

With the influx of more citizens brings a greater need for child care. One citizen remarked that she was hopeful Blue Star would furnish their own day care for the children of the men & women who are employed by Blue Star.

In relation to the infrastructure, the Town is making significant investments in infrastructure to ensure that an adequate supply of water is delivered to Blue Star. This includes partnerships with Wythe and Carroll Counties through the New River Regional Water Authority Treatment Plant Expansion Project and a partnership with Wythe County to construct the Lot’s Gap Water Storage Tank.

Emergency response to lot 24 in Progress Park is a topic not only important to the County response teams, but to the Wytheville Fire & EMS as well. The Blue Star site lies within a dual response zone and will require careful coordination among the Town and County to ensure that adequate emergency response is provided to the area.

What kind of businesses would you like to see come to Wytheville?

Hands down the number one answer I hear from citizens is a Chick-fil-A . Several people have reached out to offer property!! I like the atmosphere of the “mom-and-pop” businesses for our downtown area. Family owned businesses along Main Street have been in operation since the 1940’s. Specialty stores, men and women’s clothing shops, retail stores, and office spaces are just a few that have been mentioned to me. “An upscale grocery store would be welcomed,” says one of the best cooks in town . Manufacturing & technology related businesses are needed to spur our economy. Some sports-minded friends have suggested a lighted, outdoor golf driving range, baseball batting cages, and a miniature putt-putt range. All of these would provide family entertainment.

In closing, through the efforts of the JIDA, Chamber, DTW, and of course our local tourism department, I am confident our town will continue to grow and foster a strong economy. The Town of Wytheville is eager to grow and foster new businesses. Evidence of the Town’s support is the implementation of incentive programs to preserve buildings, improve storefronts, reimburse permit fees along with new water/sewer connect fees. Whatever new venues come our way, a welcome hand will be extended and continuous support will be offered to any new business that wishes to locate in Wytheville.

Beth Taylor - Mayor

Hello my name is Dr. Beth Taylor , I am 66 year old, retired seven years ago from Private Practice as a Gastroenterologist here in the Town of Wytheville. The last six years I have had the honor to sit on Town Council serving our citizens, the last four years as your Mayor. My Career path over the decades shows my passion for helping people.

Although I was not raised in Wytheville my paternal Grandmother Edna Testerman was a resident of Wytheville and Dad was raised in Troutdale. After high school I attended nursing school in Birmingham Alabama, where I received an AS degree in nursing, subsequently obtained a BS in Biology at UAB Birmingham, and soon after that attended USA Mobile Alabama, where I obtained my medical degree and did my fellowship in gastroenterology.

I am running for Mayor again because I enjoy helping people, I may not be able to resolve all their issues but I’m available, I listen and I try. Always making sure we can continue providing services and be hopeful to add more services for our citizens. I also want to continue to have more programs that educate our citizens to learn how the Town of Wytheville works, where is there tax money going to and how to get involved.

Council and management had a lot of challenges this past two years, with COVID-19 not just causing illness but closing down hotels and businesses which meant a marked decrease in revenue!

“So what “most would say but that revenue is needed to be able to provide services for our citizens such as Fire and EMS, a full certified Police Department, trash pick up, water and waste water plants to name a few, its needed to keep our infrastructure functional and to be able to grow and provide more for our citizens. And mostly getting and retaining the Employees that make all this happen.

It was an eye opener and we now know that going forward we cannot always depend on the meals and lodging tax for a steady stream of income! Council and present management also had to deal with the amount of institutional knowledge that went out the door due to So many reaching retirement age. Council has a lot going on and we have work to do.

Wytheville is a Mayor-management form of Government, as opposed to the Mayor also being the Town manager. The Mayor presides over meetings, executing official documents, serving as ceremonial head of the government. I see myself as the Face of the Community, educating citizens on the operation of the Town, why does Council spend money on certain things and not others. Come join us at our meetings. I believe Town citizens, want safety , healthcare, education for their children, accessibility to food and transportation.

What the Town is doing right and the challenges Town has in my opinion go hand-in-hand.

When Council decided to go to a fully paid fire department (at the recommendation of then Town Manager Sutherland) it was one of the hardest things to do. The long-term volunteer fire department served this community with honor and passion, hard work and love of their community the best they could with the limited resources they had. With the growth of the community to include our residents, businesses and structures, Council had an obligation to provide more coverage for our town and county residents, thus the start of our 24/7 paid fire department and EMS all being duel trained.

Also trying to find certified police officers was a struggle with the recommendations from Chief Hash and Town Manager Freeman, Council hired about seven non certified officers and put them through the Academy. Town also is as always working on infrastructure, one of the big challenges is ground water management .

Taxes anywhere any time is always a hot item. No elected individual wants to raise taxes. For the past several decades, that’s exactly what had happened for the most part here in Wytheville.

Well again when Covid hit and meals and lodging taxes markedly declined, Council did their due diligence and did some comparison with neighboring municipalities, only to find out their taxes all were higher than ours across the board. I commend any Council that does the right thing for their community when necessary.

Talking about Blue Star or any company big or small there are challenges. I think housing is on the top of list at this point. Council immediately formed a housing committee that put together a local incentives package for housing. Town has been very helpful to contractors with questions and concerns. Town and Council support the JIDA and other entities in the surrounding area such as Mount Rogers in their efforts to have a housing summit hopefully first quarter 2023.

As far as businesses go, I think I’m not alone in saying we need a couple of upscale restaurants.

I will end this question and answer session with a few items I would like to see come to fruition:

- able to replace any water / sewer lines that are in need.

- tree walking program that our Tree Committee is working very hard on

- I would like to see Crystal Springs grow

- splash pad at the swimming pool for our children

- upgrade stages and sound system at Elizabeth Brown Park

- update housing for PD and Fire and Rescue

- to have a solution and implement it for storm water drainage

- to be able to work with the county Board of Supervisors to make their contributions to fire and EMS equal across the board with those located in the County, Rural Retreat and Rural retreat and Wytheville, because all entities have the same goal and that is serving the Wythe County residents!!

I also would like to have some dialogue about the county absorbing the cost of the 911 center. This is presently is averaged out per population “I think” so county pays more >wytheville>Rural Retreat. But we are all county citizens! I think about it like the School Board and schools that are all under the umbrella of the county even though there are schools in Rural Retreat and Wytheville.

- last but definitely not least, I look forward to working with the museums and my friend, Mr. John Johnson, helping with African American history related to town, Historical Walking Tours and cemeteries.

Thank you for your support

Mayor Dr. Beth Taylor