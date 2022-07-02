Wallace keeps tour performance strong and steady

Floyd golfers continued to place high on the leaderboards for the second week of the 2022 Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour that ended June 29.

The first match of the week was Monday, June 27, at Fincastle in Bluefield. A total of 57 golfers participated from across the region.

Ryne Bond of Floyd County placed first in the 17-18 age group with a score of 73.

Bond finished with consecutive birdies to post the low round of the day. He was crisp with his short irons allowing for several birdie opportunities, especially on the inward nine holes.

Tyler Sayers of Marion (77) followed in second, and Jacob Lasley of Castlewood took third (83).

Isiah Cantrell tied for fourteenth place in the 15-16 age group on June 27 with 96 strokes, and Adrian Wallace tied for second among golfers nine years old and younger with 45.

Wallace tied with Marco Beato of Blacksburg, while Colton Caudill of Wytheville shot 38 for first place.

The second tournament event of the week was on Wednesday, June 29, at Pipestem Resort State Park.

Wallace took another second place win with a score of 43, less than a handful of strokes from first place — Beato with 39.

Connor Kitts of Tazewell came in third among the youngest age group with 55.

Cantrell worked his way up to a third-place tie on June 29, scoring 81 in the 15-16 age group.

Bond shot 79 for third place in the 17-18 age group, behind David Goode of Wytheville (77) and Lasley of Castlewood (74).

Overall for the 2022 season, Bond leads the 17-18 age group, and Mckenzie Weddle is fifth.

Wallace is second overall in the nine and younger group.

The BRJGT returns to action on Tuesday, July 5, at the Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, W. Va.

Find the live scoreboard and this season’s schedule at www.brjgt.com.