Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show ramps up for Silver Anniversary

When Floyd’s Roger and Nancy Mannon held the first Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show in 1998, it was the only event of its kind between Richmond and Bristol.

Now in its 25th year, the show is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Salem Civic Center. Door prizes for the Silver Anniversary will include silver dollars and $25 gas cards.

Roger said while the Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show was the first in the region, there are now four regular shows in the Roanoke Valley, and there have been shows in Blacksburg, Dublin, Wytheville, Hillsville and Woodlawn.

The popularity of comic books was in decline when the Mannons held their first show in 1998, but Disney’s revitalization of superhero franchises has allowed them to continue providing a space for the collectible community.

“When we first started the Vintage Show, the all-time record for a comic books sale was Action No. 1 (first appearance of Superman), which auctioned for $100,000,” Roger said. “Now that issue is at $3 million.”

The show has drawn vendors and collectors from 15 states, and it is the longest running comic books show in Virginia.

Roger said select comics are worth a small fortune, but the Vintage Show will have thousands of old comics for sale for $5 to $10.

The Salem Civic Center is located at 1001 Roanoke Blvd. in Salem. The 25th annual Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30. Admission at the door is a vintage $3 for adults and children 12 years and under get in free.

For additional information or details, call Roger Mannon at (540) 320-7056.