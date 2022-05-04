Millwald Theatre hires executive director

Wytheville’s historic Millwald Theatre is gearing up to reopen this summer and, now, one of the most important steps of the theater’s revitalization effort has been taken: an executive director has been hired to oversee operations.

Jeff Potts comes to Wytheville from Wisconsin, where he has been part of a revival of three historic venues during his career. Potts was hired after an extensive national search.

“Jeff brings a lot of experience, passion and energy with him to both the Millwald and to our community,” Millwald Theatre Inc. Board Chairman Mark Bloomfield said. “He is really passionate about this kind of work—both from an entrepreneurial-minded business lens as well as through his experiences as a nonprofit leader. He’s a great fit for what we want to do here in Wytheville.”

Beyond the roles Potts has held in nonprofit historic theatre venues, he also previously served as an executive director for a Habitat for Humanity organization and in a leadership role for a destination marketing organization. Potts is a proud Rotarian, experienced nonprofit board member, an engaged community volunteer—and a live music lover. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

Potts is the first member of a team the Millwald will onboard in the coming weeks. He looks to build a staff of professional community-minded and focused people who are passionate about the arts and contributing to the region’s progress and economic growth.

“It is part of why I love these small, revived theatres on Main Streets across America—they not only bring a level of talent and entertainment to the region, but they build a dedicated and creative workforce,” Potts said. “All of us who jump on board with the Millwald have an opportunity to be a part of something really special and spectacular—and I’m so honored to lead that effort.”

Built in 1928, the Millwald originally boasted Vaudeville and “moving pictures” programming. The modern day Millwald will be a multipurpose space—welcoming world-class entertainment, including music, comedy, film, theatre performances, and more.

“The planning phase of the venue considered everything from aesthetics to technology, as providing patrons with a memorable experience is critical,” Potts said.

The new executive director said the Millwald’s full lower floor sets it apart from other theatres he has helped revitalize. Both the main floor and lower floor have 7,500 square feet of space.

“I was impressed with the space,” he said. “Downstairs like this do not exist in other old theatres.”

Downstairs at the Millwald, there are four dressing rooms of various sizes, each with its own bathroom. There are classrooms, offices, a green room and concession area for theatre patrons. For the first year, a patron will be anyone who has donated money to the theatre project, Bloomfield said.

In addition to the large downstairs, the theatre is fully ADA compliant, with an elevator, wheelchair lift to the stage and easy access.

“The access and accessibility is already leaps and bounds above other theatres,” Potts said.

The main floor will have 515 seats, including 190 balcony seats. Eight original chandeliers will twinkle overhead with new LED lighting. There are two sets of public bathrooms on each floor. Also on the main floor, there is a concession area and box office.

Within the theatre, construction is progressing—with everything from drywall to infrastructure updates. The stage has been extended and chairs have been delivered and await their installation.

Construction is expected to conclude late this summer—with programming beginning at the venue later this year. Potts said that over the coming months, he will work to build an audience for the theatre through open houses and social media. Early events will be small ones, like classic movie showings, to allow the staff to ease into a busier schedule.

“Classic movies are easy and don’t require a lot of staff,” he said.

The leadership team at The Millwald is shifting its focus from construction to operations. The team continues to work through the logistics of crowd flow within an old building, food and beverage opportunities, and space planning.

While a date has not yet been announced, a reopening debut concert is tentatively being planned for the fall.

“If you are interested in getting involved in any way—as a donor, volunteer, or team member, please reach out,” Potts said. “I want everyone in the community—literally everyone I meet as I get to know the communities of Southwest Virginia—to understand that they play a part in a community-focused project like the Millwald. It’s a huge undertaking—one that offers great smiles, success, memories, opportunity, and really good music.”

“We want to develop the reputation as the regional place to perform,” Bloomfield said. “We want them (performers) to come and tell their friends about the theatre.”

The Millwald is slated to open later this year. The theatre, located at 205 W. Main St., will hold a talent recruitment event from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday May 12, at the theatre. There are many opportunities to get involved with The Millwald, both paid and volunteer. Potts is looking to hire in the areas of marketing communications; fundraising and development; operations; hospitality; technical direction; and more. Stop by with a resume or email HR@themillwald.org with a resume and a few sentences about how your talents would contribute to the Millwald’s future. The nonprofit organization will also need the help of volunteers in many areas. If you are interested in giving of your time and talents, please stop by the event to introduce yourself or send contact information and a brief description of how you’d like to help to HR@themillwald.org.