FCA hosts first annual Glass Pumpkin Patch

The Floyd Center for the Arts is thrilled to announce its first annual hand-blown Glass Pumpkin Patch, featuring one-of-a-kind, glass pumpkins made in Floyd by local artists Tim and Liam Burke.

These autumnal inspired works of art are all unique, having been hand-blown and decorated in typical oranges and greens, but also a wide range of colors like blue, purple and more. Some even have gold or silver stems.

The pumpkins are made one by one in a process that involves molding and shaping hot and melting glass, blowing the pumpkins out and working with several large furnaces. Either white or a colored glass is used and then decoration can be added.

Different colored speckles that are made up of colored “frit,” the mixture of silica and fluxes which is fused at high temperatures to make glass, can be rolled onto the glass before it’s molded and made into a pumpkin.

The process is fascinating to watch and takes quite a bit of strength.

FCA invites the public to come by and pick out their perfect pumpkins. Sizes range from 4-7 inches in diameter, with a range of prices.

Pumpkins are available for purchase at FCA during regular business hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays at 220 Parkway Lane S.

For more information about FCA’s Pumpkin Patch or other programs and events, visit www.floydartcenter.org or call (540) 745-2784.