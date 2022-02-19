Buffs shine on Senior Night

Almost a dozen senior Buffaloes were recognized alongside their families during their last week of home games in the season. Among them were two Lady Buffs, two Cheering Buffs and six Buffs from the varsity boys squad.

Lady Buffs Jaden and Karlie Nichols were recognized Feb. 8 during the celebration dubbed “Nichols Night.”

The Ladies pushed for a win and ended the game 47-43 against Alleghany’s Highlanders.

Cheerleaders and members of the varsity Buffaloes squad walked on Feb. 9 during a game against Pulaski.

Cheerleaders Alexis Vest and Maggie Bower were recognized, as was Ashton Agnew, Dylan Bond, Nathaniel Shanta, Sean Vickers, Jonathan Offenberger and Micah Howard.

With key scoring from several of the seniors, the Buffs came out of their winter Senior Night victorious, 63-52.