Smyth after-school program a success, enrolling students for upcoming year

From giving parents an affordable option for after-school child care to helping students perform better in the classroom, the Smyth County Explorers program earned a successful first-year review from its coordinator and county officials last week.

While assessing its performance, the after-school program is already enrolling students for the coming school year.

The program was established just prior to the 2021-22 school year and operated in four of the county’s elementary schools: Atkins, Chilhowie, Marion, and Oak Point.

County Administrator Shawn Utt recognized a need for the program when he and his wife transferred their children to the county school system and learned that after-school programming was only available through a small number of schools.

Knowing that child care is critical for working families, Utt began problem-solving.

With the help of the school system and county leaders, the Smyth County Explorers program for Pre-K through fifth-graders was established.

Paige Wright, the program director, told the supervisors last Thursday, “Overall, we have had an amazing first year.”

Over the course of the academic year, according to a report Wright presented the supervisors, the program enrolled 85 students with the strongest use at Chilhowie Elementary.

At the year’s end, Wright said, she and other after-school staff received praise, appreciation and hugs from parents grateful for the service.

She praised her staff, calling them solid and responsible.

In her report, Wright did acknowledge challenges, including two students being suspended due to their parents picking them up late eight times after repeated warnings and a couple of discipline issues.

The biggest need, she told supervisors, are games and activities for rainy or cold days when the students can’t go outside.

Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins told his peers that he’d heard from Atkins Elementary that daily classroom work improved for the students because they got homework done in the after-school program.

Supervisor Courtney Widener, who serves as a school resource officer, said he often talks to students as they leave school at the day’s end. He said he was surprised by how many students don’t want to leave. “It really spoke to me,” he said, adding that he hopes to see the after-school program strengthened and enrollment grow.

The program provides care from the school day’s end at about 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at each elementary school.

Activities include a snack, homework time, games and puzzles, organized play, and group activities such library visits, yoga or crafts.

The Explorers program fee is $30 per week.

When it was established last year, Utt hoped the program would pay for itself and not need any county funds for operation.

Thursday, he reported that it’s close enough to covering its costs “for me to call it successful.”

At the end of the school year, Wright began promoting the program for this August’s school start. She sent home a brochure with each elementary student.

This week, social media promotions began.

The pre-registration deadline is July 15. For a registration packet, interested individuals may email paigewright@scsb.org. Those who need more information may call Wright at 276-780-0732.

While Saltville Elementary had been operating an after-school program with grant money, that program has come to an end and officials expect SES to join the Explorers program.