Roanoke man found guilty of neglecting cattle

A case that started unfolding in Floyd County at the beginning of the year was settled last week.

Kirk Allen Shaver, 55, of Roanoke was found guilty on charges related to a herd of what was described by law enforcement as emaciated cattle.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office said Friday that animal control first received complaints about the 64 animals in January.

An investigation by animal control and a Virginia Tech livestock veterinarian found the cattle to be in a state of starvation and infested with parasites, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said.

More than half of the herd was found to be intact males, a further indication of neglect, according to the veterinarian.

Branscom said the cattle were aggressive and some were wounded from fighting with each other.

The animals have been held and cared for on another farm since being seized in February, and Branscom said this week they are all less aggressive and gaining weight.

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors worked with that farm’s owner to pay for the herd’s needs while in his care.

Shaver was ordered to pay the cost of the herd’s care throughout the investigation. The farm owner presented three bills of about $30,000, which was accepted by the court.

Branscom said the final total of costs will be negotiated under the agreement between the farmer and the Board of Supervisors and take into consideration the sale of the cattle, which will likely happen at a local livestock market.

Shaver is responsible for satisfying the difference if the proceeds from the sale are less than the final amount determined by the Board, and Branscom said he’s also entitled to the overage, if the proceeds are greater.

Shaver was found guilty of depriving animals of food by Floyd Circuit Court in August based on this same incident. He was also fined in December 2021 after being found guilty on six counts of allowing animals to run at large.