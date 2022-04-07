Officials, residents air frustrations at green box misuse

Bears continue to be a problem at green box sites across Floyd County, but so are too many people who ignore the rules on what can and cannot be discarded in the boxes or at the site.

County Administrator Dr. Linda Millsaps said too many people “are not following the rules” at the March 29 Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting, and Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch noted an ongoing problem with non-residents using Floyd County green boxes.

“We still have people from Montgomery County dropping trash into our dumpsters,” said DeVito Kuchenbuch. “We’ve moved boxes from the county lines because of this.”

Millsaps said misuse at one green box site, located on a church’s property, is causing officials to question providing space for the green boxes.

Other property owners who have granted space for green boxes have communicated with Supervisors about the amount of large items, including sofas, tables, chairs and other appliances, that are dumped at green box sites.

“We’re going to have to solve the problem,” said Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe said. “We need to get it enforced.”

Workers at the trash transfer station have questioned the extra time set up for receiving trash from residents, saying “only about 100 people ever used the service,” and it takes two people to be at the site during those hours.

Supervisors said they are willing to look to see if changes are needed and consider it during the budget process that is underway with work sessions on proposals presented by county department heads.

Interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox wondered if using video to monitor the sites might help. In one case, however, there was no wi-fi available.

Millsaps said she and the staff will look closely at several issues over the next few weeks, including the differences in agreements used at different green box sites, how other localities handle the situation and what resources, or budget needs, might be required.

One attendee at the meeting asked: “I’m a citizen and if I see someone do that, can I charge them?”

Board Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork encouraged all citizens to report any violations they might see, adding that “it could help.”

In other matters before the Supervisors on March 29:

The board approved a transfer of $27,883,734 of federal CARES and state grant funds for HVAC projects and academic funds by the Floyd County School system and requested by school Superintendent John Wheeler.

Supervisors approved a new PBX phone system from Citizens Telephone Coop for $22,624 in one-time fees and a monthly charge of $963.50.

The board also approved technology contracts and payments of $21,080 for 95 Office 365 government software packages.

The board reappointed Mike Maslaney of Floyd to the New River Valley Regional Commission.