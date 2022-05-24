Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Venus. She’s the whole package: smart, beautiful and so sweet!

Venus is about two years old and 57 pounds; she’s spayed and up-to-date on vaccines. She walks well on a leash, and her chocolate brown eyes often beg to cuddle.

Venus loves a good game of fetch. She will be most comfortable in a home without cats or chickens.

To meet Venus and learn more about adopting her, call (540) 745-7207.

To learn more about FCHS and its other adoptables, visit www.floydhumanesociety.org.