Patrick County resident Brittany Cockram is Tri-Area Community Health’s new Behavioral Health provider in Floyd and Ferrum.

Tri-Area announced the addition of Cockram on Aug. 5, noting her variety of experience which includes degrees from Radford and East Tennessee State universities.

Cockram works with adults, children, families and couples as a generalist and provides a welcoming space for individuals to feel heard and supported, embracing individualistic approaches to treatment.

Cockram has worked in a variety of settings, including crisis, school-based, community, and outpatient with focus in a variety of areas. She enjoys spending time with her husband, family, friends and animals while being outdoors, listening to music or enjoying a great cup of coffee.

Learn more about Tri-Area Community Health and its services in Floyd online at www.triareahealth.org/floyd and by calling (540) 745-9290.

The Floyd branch is located at 140 Christiansburg Pike in Floyd.