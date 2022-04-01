Medals for Buffs in spring track opener

The Floyd County High School track teams opened the season with a good showing at the Rod Camden Kickoff Classic at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg Friday. Eleven schools participated in the meet.
In the girls' meet on March 25, Mia Spangler posted wins in the 400 and triple jump, and Rosin Brewer won the 200. In the boys' meet, Mason Erchull won the 1600.
Girls’ meet
100: 17. Emma Ballinger 14.7 18. Roslin Brewer 14.75 25. Chloe Spence 15.79
200: 1. Roslin Brewer 27.03 19. Izabel Thompson 33.58
400: 1.Mia Spangler 1:07.53 14.Emily Cox 1:21.23 6. Sadie Quesenberry 1:31
800: 2. Jordan Benson 2:39.6 12. Abbey Baldwin 3:06.9
1600: 10. Isabella Landon 6:40.3 12. Grace Marrone 6:56.9
Triple jump: 1. Mia Spangler 32-9
High jump: 2. Mia Spangler 4-10 4. Roslin Brewer 4-6
Discus: 2. Breanna Torres 98-0 4. Chloe Spence 95-1 10. Izabel Thompson 67-3
Long jump: 3. Mia Spangler 15-4 6. Roslin Brewer 14-7 13. Emma Ballinger 12-10
Shot: 5. Chloe Spence 28-3 9. Breanna Torres 27-6 10. Sabrie Blevins 27-0
Boys' results
100: 18. Mason Deskins 13.42 21. Austin Quesenberry 13.63 22. Kane Whitlock 14.71
200: 13.Laquon Thompson 26.3 14. John West 27.47 20. Korey Turpin 27.57
400: 14. Isaiah White 1:00.56 18. Nick Alley 1:04.8
800: 4. Forest Beegle 2:12.07 13. Mark Petty 2:14.2
1600: 1. Mason Erchull 4:45.17 2. Baldwin 4:45.39 12. Michael Duncan 5:40.7
3200: 4.Jackson Ruble 12:35.3 7. Chase Keith 13:39.5
Long jump 11. Laquon Thompson 17-2 14. John West 15-10
Discus: 5.Philip Radford 91-3 7. Jonah Gardner 80-2 14. Tyler Thomas 60-5
Shot: 7. Philip Radford 35-4 11. Jonah Gardner 31-7 15. Tyler Thomas 27-0