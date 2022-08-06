Plein Air Biennial this month

The third Floyd Plein Air Biennial festival kicks off on Aug. 14, featuring regional and national artists painting outdoors for a week across Floyd County.

Events from Aug. 14-20 include artist demos, an Artist/Patron Night including Wet Paint Sale, Celebratory Cocktail Reception with the artists, Quick Draw Contest at the Floyd Country Store and Friday Night Jamboree, and the end of week Gala Reception and Art Sale at the Floyd Center for the Arts.

Artists from as far away as Florida, New York and Pennsylvania will enjoy painting the Blue Ridge Parkway, Buffalo Mountain, unique sites along the beautiful Little River, local farms and vistas, as well as the Town of Floyd.

Abingdon resident and nationally renowned plein air painter Kyle Buckland will act as the event judge. His painting style has garnered him many awards and acclaim, and in 2021 he was inducted into the prestigious Plein Air Painters of the Southeast.

Virginia native and painter Joli Ayn Wood returns as Chairperson for the 2022 event. Both Kyle and Joli Ayn will be doing painting demonstrations during the week.

A round table discussion, free for patrons and $10 for non-patrons, entitled “Alive and Well: The Artist/Patron Relationship” will take place at FCA on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.

A Quick Draw event at the Friday Jamborree on Friday, Aug. 19, is open to non-competitors. Participants will have three hours to complete their ‘quick paint’ panels, which will be turned into FCA to be exhibited in the Breezeway Gallery. The paintings will be available for viewing and purchase through October.

The Public Gala Celebration and Art Sale will close out the festival from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

All are welcome to view and purchase artwork created during the week at the reception at FCA. Food and soft beverages will be provided and a Cash Bar will be open with proceeds to benefit the Center.

More information about the FCA and the upcoming Plein Air Biennial can be found online at www.FloydArtCenter.org or by calling (540) 745-2784.

FCA is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd, a half mile south of the stoplight on Route 8. Regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.