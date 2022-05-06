Historical society presents local history talk

Learn about J.E.B Stuart’s and his brothers’ ties to Floyd County in a presentation by local historian and author Tom Perry at the Floyd Center for the Arts on May 14.

Titled “J.E.B. Stuart and His Brothers in the Civil War,” Perry’s presentation focuses on the Stuart brothers, who were long-associated with Floyd County, the Floyd County Historical Society said in a May 2 release.

The brothers’ early education was at the Jacksonville Boys Academy, and Dr. John Stuart lived and practiced medicine in Floyd County for a number of years, FCHS said.

Perry established the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace in 1990 and has since spent 30 years becoming a national expert on the Stuart family.

He also wrote the eight interpretive signs about Laurel Hill’s history along with the Virginia Civil War Trails sign and the new Virginia Historical Highway Marker in 2002.

Perry is the author of more than 10 books on Patrick County and the surrounding area, including “The Free State of Patrick: Patrick County, Va., in the Civil War,” “Images of Henry County,” and “Notes from The Free State of Patrick.”

Perry launched the “Free State of Patrick” internet history group in 2004 and continues to produce a monthly newsletter about regional history by the same moniker.

Visit www.freestateofpatrick.com to learn more.

The May 14 event at Floyd Center for the Arts starts at 10:30 a.m., and all are welcome to attend at no cost. Books will be available to purchase, and refreshments will be provided.

FCA is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

The FCHS Museum is located at 217 N. Locust St. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Learn more about current and upcoming exhibits at www.floydhistoricalsociety.org.