The June Bug Center’s Drama Society recently presented One Stoplight Town by Tracy Wells at the Black Box Theatre.
Under the guidance of Resa Mattson, the young thespians produced the entire show on May 13, from the costumes, to the lights, to the set construction.
One Stoplight Town tells several stories characters that live in a small town that’s small enough to miss when driving through it, including a young couple falling in love, a store owner coping with change, unlikely friendships and more.
The cast for the production was as follows:
- Nicholas Warren as Tom
- Oliver Sehen as Bob
- Caroline Wall as Sally, Polly and a protestor
- Disharoon Orr as Jim and Flash
- Seyda Barrett as Clarence, Teen 3 and a protestor
- Clementine Anderson as Melvin
- Nico Anderson as Casey, Teen 1 and a protestor
- Ocean Church as Teen 2, Police Officer and Drum Major
- Lorelei Cox as Teen 4, Emmett, Green Bean Queen and a protestor
- Eva Rose Sarver-Wolf as Girl/Teen Girl and a protestor
Crew that made the magic happen behind the scenes included Stage Managers Oliver Sehen and Jovie Jeppson; Light and Costume Designer Alex Woodward; Stoplight Operator Sam Edwards; and Set Design/Back Stage Crew Anya Volker and Janiah DeCesar.
The program for the show notably thanked Blue Mountain School for lending tricycles, JBC Executive Director Shannon Hardwicke for being the Drama Society’s biggest fan and parents of the cast for utilizing the After School program.
Registration is open for the JBC’s Summer Camps, which will include the Drama Society’s production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.
Learn more about Summer Camps and the JBC’s upcoming events/programs at www.junebugcenter.org.