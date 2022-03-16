Appalachian Center for Photography exhibit opens Saturday

The Appalachian Center for Photography will open a new exhibition on Saturday to kick off its 2022 season with “Large Format Photographs and Cameras: 1880s – 2020s.”

This exhibition will feature an impressive and extensive collection of large format cameras and photography equipment, as well as photographs taken from cameras similar to these that were created using traditional printing processes such as platinum palladium prints, gelatin silver prints and more.

The Floyd Center for the Arts explained in a March 14 release, photographs featured in the exhibition offer the viewer a fresh look into the history of photographic printing processes, most of which are relatively unexplored by modern photographers.

“Large Format Photographs and Cameras…” is curated by ACP Director Dr. Russell Young, who is a wealth of knowledge about the vast history of photography and the large format cameras and photographs presented.

Young holds a master’s degree in photography from the University of Texas and a doctoral degree from Saint Andrews University in Scotland.

The show will be on display from March 19 to June 10 in the annex facility of FCA at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd. ACP is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, or by appointment.

ACP regularly provides an unparalleled opportunity for photography enthusiasts, or those new to the medium, through the meticulously curated exhibitions, intensive equipment inventory, and incredibly thorough history presented by Young.

For more information about FCA and its offerings, visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. The center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.