Marion's Chili Championship kicks off tomorrow

The leaves are changing colors. A nip can be felt in the air most mornings. It’s time for chili.

The heat will be on in downtown Marion tomorrow as the town’s chili championship is revived in a new season. The festival has traditionally been held in July.

Ken Heath, Marion’s director of community and economic development, told the town council Monday evening that he’s expecting a great weekend.

Even Mother Nature seems to be cooperating. After a rainy week, weather forecasters expect Saturday afternoon to be partly sunny with a high near 70.

In addition to chili tasting, the afternoon and evening will be filled with music as the community celebrates the nationally-syndicated television series Song of the Mountains filmed monthly at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre.

Song of the Mountains host Tim White will emcee live concerts on the Main Stage beginning at 3 p.m.

“It’s an all Marion event, featuring musicians from our hometown,” said Heath in an earlier press release. “Jason Byrd kicks it off – he was the first musician we worked with when we started our downtown revitalization program way back in 1994, so it’s fitting he starts off our new music festival.”