Marion's Chili Championship kicks off tomorrow
Marion's Chili Championship kicks off tomorrow

Fall into Marion poster

The leaves are changing colors. A nip can be felt in the air most mornings. It’s time for chili.

The heat will be on in downtown Marion tomorrow as the town’s chili championship is revived in a new season. The festival has traditionally been held in July.

Ken Heath, Marion’s director of community and economic development, told the town council Monday evening that he’s expecting a great weekend.

Even Mother Nature seems to be cooperating. After a rainy week, weather forecasters expect Saturday afternoon to be partly sunny with a high near 70.

In addition to chili tasting, the afternoon and evening will be filled with music as the community celebrates the nationally-syndicated television series Song of the Mountains filmed monthly at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre.

Song of the Mountains host Tim White will emcee live concerts on the Main Stage beginning at 3 p.m. 

“It’s an all Marion event, featuring musicians from our hometown,” said Heath in an earlier press release. “Jason Byrd kicks it off – he was the first musician we worked with when we started our downtown revitalization program way back in 1994, so it’s fitting he starts off our new music festival.” 

Local restaurants are encouraged to roll out the outdoor gardens again for an Oktoberfest theme.

As in years past, chili teams will compete for over $500 in prizes, trophies, and bragging rights. Marion Downtown will be selling chili tasting tickets for $5. Chili teams will be located on Commerce Street.

Concert attendance is free.

Main Street will be closed on Oct. 9 from noon until 11 p.m. Follow detours and expect traffic delays.

For more information about upcoming festival and events, visit marionva.org or email kheath@marionva.org, or call 276-378-5026.                    

Concert Schedule

2 p.m. Jason Byrd                                          

3 p.m. Morrison & Perkins                            

4 p.m. Crowe Hollerers                                    

5 p.m. Jarid Reedy                                         

6 p.m. HB Beverly                                          

7 p.m. Davidsons/”Blue Moon”                    

8 p.m. Michael Shaun Brown

 “It’s our 35th anniversary of the Marion Downtown Chili Championship, and it’s a great way for us to come together,” said Heath. “We’ve got plenty to celebrate, and early fall is a perfect time to enjoy our mountains, our music, our food, and our community.”

