Smyth County Sheriff's Office Investigates airsoft shootings

Smyth County school officials and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office are investigating reports of several recent airsoft shootings in the area.

Sheriff Chip Shuler said some of the incidents are school-related while others are not. Though the investigation is still in its infancy, he said multiple suspects have been identified, all of whom at this stage in the investigation are juveniles.

Shuler said the reports seem to be branching out. When asked if the shootings were becoming a trend, he said, “I don’t know what it is really, but it’s stupid, I do know that.”

“This is serious,” he said. “There’s so many ways this could have turned out bad, even for the people responsible for doing it.”

While airsoft guns are largely considered toys and are used in airsoft sports, they can be dangerous and can also look like a real firearm.

Shuler declined to say if the people were being shot at at random.

Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss said his department has heard rumblings of airsoft shootings in town, but none have been reported to police. The Marion and Saltville police departments have also not had any reports.

Moss said one of the reported incidents took place at a town park during a school sports practice, but since school-related offenses are handled by the sheriff’s office, the PD is not investigating.

“Any event like this will be taken extremely seriously and will immediately be handed to law enforcement,” said Smyth County Schools Superintendent Dennis Carter, who said he didn’t believe such incidents were isolated to Smyth County.

At this point, Carter said, the incidents have only involved one school.

In a statement, Carter said, “The Smyth County School Board is actively investigating and coordinating with the Smyth County Sheriff's Department regarding this incident. The Family Educational Rights Privacy Act, FERPA, prevents me from providing further details at this time. The Smyth County School Board will take appropriate disciplinary action as outlined by our policies at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Both Shuler and Moss have asked that anyone who has information on the airsoft shootings, or who needs to report one, to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-783-7204.