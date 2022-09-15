Art festival returns to downtown Wytheville Saturday

A downtown art festival returns to Wytheville Saturday after a Covid-induced hiatus. Sponsored by the Wythe Arts Council, Art at the Crossroads spotlights local artists, including musicians, painters, potters, woodworkers and more.

The event will take place on Wytheville’s Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to artists on the streets, there will be food and local musicians, who will perform at the intersection of Main and Tazewell streets. Tacos Al Fresco and Gilly’s shaved ice will sell food and cool treats.

Some of the artists scheduled to appear are Wendy Pease, Erin Simmons, Jen Otey, Marty Gordon and Jessica DeHart (Jes Co).

The acoustic musical line up is Chase Altizer from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nate Montgomery from noon to 1 p.m., Misty Jackson from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Dan Wilner from 3 to 4 p.m.

“It will be singer-songwriter sets with no back-up bands,” Otey said. “We are focusing on the individual musicians (and) their skills for playing and songwriting.”

The event takes its name from the fact that Wytheville is at the crossroads of Interstates 77 and 81.

“It’s kind of just chill, not like the downtown July 4 event,” said Matthew Frusher, chairman of the Wythe Arts Council board of directors. “The whole point is to promote local artists and give them a chance to showcase their work. I think that with the Chautauqua Festival, local artists go by the wayside because of all of the music. This gives them more of a time to showcase what they can do, and for us to be proud of our local artists and give them the publicity and opportunity to get their work out there.”

For information on the event, or to participate as a vendor or musician, email the Wythe Arts Council at wythevillefestival@yahoo.com. You can message the Wythe Arts Council Facebook page.

