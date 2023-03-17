The Floyd County High School Forensics team took third place in Class 2 C/D Super-Region competition on Saturday, March 4. Seven students advanced to the state tournament on March 25.

The oldest VHSL activity, forensics is a public speaking and dramatic interpretation competition.

From the 1980s through the 2010s English teacher and forensics coach, Janet Keith, kept the program thriving at FCHS.

The cabinet in the lobby of the high school is still full of trophies from her years of successful leadership of the team. After her retirement, some momentum remained for the program, but gradually, interest waned.

Current forensics coach Theda McCutchan Anderson is a former student of Keith’s and volunteered to lead the team in the fall of 2019. She said forensics was one of her favorite parts of high school.

“I loved the feeling of being on a team and reaching a common goal, but also having the pride and satisfaction of individual accomplishment,” Anderson said. “When my own kids started high school I wanted them to have the opportunity to have that experience if they wanted.”

Competing in forensics takes a lot of courage and preparation, which Anderson said, “involves many hours of practice, perfecting presentations down to subtle gestures, facial expressions, eye contact and vocal tones.”

“Doing well is an incredibly satisfying experience,” Anderson said. “Sometimes things don’t go the way you hope, and that is a valuable experience, too. I’m incredibly proud of this talented group of kids.”

The team performed a community showcase at the June Bug Center on March 3, and several are involved with FCHS Theatre and JBC productions.

Disharoon Orr is a ninth-grader, participating in forensics for the first time. He is one-half of the pair competing in the humorous duo interpretation category, along with partner Nico Anderson.

Orr said, “I love building relationships within my team and I find it is a great way to express myself.”

The four dramatic interpretation categories, both humorous and serious, involve either one or two participants presenting a 10-minute memorized piece to a classroom full of judges, fellow competitors and observers.

Tenth-grader Michael Duncan is also a first-year participant, who is competing in extemporaneous speaking, a timed speech-writing category that focuses on current events and persuasive writing.

“I like how I get to meet and interact with people from other schools,” Duncan said.

Second-year participant, 10th-grader Jovie Jeppson is competing in impromptu speaking, another timed speech-writing category in which the competitors have seven minutes to write and present a speech from one of three topics offered to them.

“I like that I get to learn how to speak professionally and connect with modern events,” Jeppson said.

Coach Anderson said she is excited to take the hardworking team to state. She said the pandemic “kicked the legs out from under us as we were just starting to gather strength.”

“But this is a young team, and they all seem to be really excited and motivated, and are already talking about next year,” Anderson said. “It’s been a while since FCHS has been to State Forensics and these kids have worked hard for it. They deserve it.”

Members of the 2023 FCHS Forensics Team are:

Michael Duncan — Extemporaneous Speaking

Jovie Jeppson — Impromptu Speaking

Lily Anderson — Original Oratory

Ruby Dowd — Poetry

Clare Ellis — Prose

Eva Rose Sarver-Wolf — Prose

Xavin Jarzynski — Humorous Dramatic

Lorelei Cox — Serious Dramatic

Disharoon Orr and Nico Anderson — Humorous Duo Interpretation

Caroline Wall and Ocean Church — Serious Duo Interpretation

Seyda Barrett — Storytelling