Neighbors say Smyth properties are threats to their welfare

Neighbors say the two properties and the actions taking place on them are threats to their health, safety, and overall wellbeing. County leaders are asking the courts to intervene.

Last week, the board of supervisors heard from multiple people about tracts of land in the Camp community and another in Chilhowie. The supervisors were holding a public hearing about the possibility of declaring the two sites to be public nuisances. Neighbors and former neighbors were unwavering in their opinions that the properties present threats to others.

Riverside Road site

The Chilhowie site in question is located at 500 Riverside Road, once the site of a home that burned.

Clegg Williams, the county’s zoning administrator, said that at some point following the fire, campers were moved in, but they have no electricity or sewage system.

For months, neighbors have complained about excessive and disturbing noise, trash, human fecal matter being burned on open fires, individuals urinating and defecating in the open, harassment, and damage to property and the environment.

Tiffany Waddell said she did live next to the property but moved because individuals staying there threatened her children and made offensive sexual gestures toward her mother.

A neighbor, Anne Marie Koger, who continues to live nearby, told the supervisors that the situation is “out of control.” She also spoke of being threatened, taking out a protective order, installing a security system, and feeling unable to even sit on her own porch.

She told officials that she’d witnessed some of the individuals who have stayed on the property throw oil and tires into the river, which is a trout-stocked area. However, she said, people can’t fish in the river because of the smell of burning feces.

“Nobody should have to live in these conditions,” she said.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill, who represents the Chilhowie District, told the individuals that he was sorry they’d had to endure these conditions, but that the county would press forward in addressing the matter.

The county began dealing with the situation last spring through its Zoning Ordinance. On May 27, 2021, Williams wrote Reva Presley, the land’s owner according to tax records, advising her that the county had received a complaint that someone was living in a camper on the property, which is in violation of the ordinance that says campers or recreational vehicles can’t be used as permanent residences.

That letter, which was sent to the address on her tax records, was returned in June as undeliverable.

On Sept. 23, 2021, the county filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court against Presley. The complaint cited the alleged Zoning Ordinance violation.

The complaint noted that the county had received a report “that someone was living in the camper and using the bathroom in plain-sight, washing clothes, and taking baths in the river, as well as making loud noises throughout the night.”

The complaint asked the court to order the defendants to remedy all violations and impose fines and/or orders as allowed.

The case was slowed significantly because Presley couldn’t be found to serve her with the legal documents. Attempts to serve her began in late September 2021 and were unsuccessful until Scot Farthing, the county attorney, hired a private contractor to find and serve her. That service occurred on Feb. 1, 2022.

After the hearing last week, the supervisors voted to declare the site a public nuisance.

Williams told those gathered that he and Farthing would work to get the case in court, an order issued, and get the property cleaned up.

However, on Tuesday, he said the cleanup may not happen as quickly as many people would like.

“There are a lot of variables that will determine the ultimate timeline,” Williams said. “In short, it will take many months. The process starts with Scot [Farthing] filing a petition with the Court requesting a hearing date. From there, there is typically two possible paths. If the owner shows up and makes a convincing argument, the Court has historically given them some time to bring the property into compliance. If they do not show up or if they do not clean the property in the timeframe the Judge gave them, we typically request an order to abate the nuisance ourselves. If the Judge awards us our request, I must solicit bids from several contractors to clean the property. Once cleaned and depending on certain specifics, we will then file for a lien against the property, or we will file for possession of the property.”

Earlier, Williams had said, should the clean-up costs and any back taxes owed on the land exceed its value, the land will be sold on the courthouse steps. If they don’t exceed the property’s values, the county will place a lien on it to recoup its expenses.

Quail Run site

The supervisors also declared property at 243 Quail Run in Sugar Grove a public nuisance.

During a public hearing Thursday, they heard from neighbors, who said the problems had been going on for years. They said more than 500 used tires are on the land and that water in them attracts rodents, mosquitoes and snakes. They also cited fears that a nearby creek is in danger of being polluted and the nearby National Forest land, including Hale Lake and Comers Rock, and Virginia Highlands Horse Trail are threatened. They expressed fears of a fire starting in the tires.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “Tire fires often become major hazardous incidents affecting entire communities—frequently requiring neighborhood evacuations and long, drawn-out fire extinguishing operations. These fires threaten pollution of the air, soil, and water. EPA, states, municipalities, and private companies have spent millions of dollars cleaning up tire fires across the country.”

While the “EPA does not consider scrap tires a hazardous waste,” it does note that “if a tire fire occurs, tires break down into hazardous compounds, including gases, heavy metals, and oil.”

Citing the Rubber Manufacturers Association, the EPA said one “average passenger car tire is estimated to produce over two gallons of oil when burned.”

Diane Grant, representing the property owners association of Saddlebrook Farms, said she and others have worked with Williams on the neighboring land issues for about four years. Grant noted that Saddlebrook Farms features 319 lots with 214 owners. One side of Saddlebrook neighbors the National Forest and both Wythe County and Carmi Baptist Church are nearby. She described the 243 Quail Run property as a blight on the community.

In addition to Smyth officials, Grant said representatives of the EPA and state DEQ have visited. While she appreciated those visits, she said, “It’s time for action.”

“Please help us get this environmental threat removed before it gets worse,” she said to the supervisors.

Board Vice Chair Lori Deel, who represents the area, apologized to Grant that it’s taken so long to address the issue. Deel expressed frustration with the DEQ, saying the state environmental agency keeps passing the issue back to the county. Deel issued her own call for action.

Williams told the supervisors that his office had tried to take care of the situation through the Zoning Ordinance, but had been unable to find the owners – a husband, son and daughter, who had likely inherited it several years ago when Cathy Vanover (Tuggle) Ray, the owner listed on the deed, died. “We tried every way possible,” the Zoning Administrator said.

Prior to the public hearing, Farthing did find an address for the late owner’s daughters and a notice of the public hearing was sent to her. She replied earlier this year in writing, saying, “I have not had association with this property in 21 years. I do not want anything to do with this land. I wash my hands completely of it.”

Her brother, Shade Ray, was located at the property when officials posted the public hearing notice earlier this month. He attended the hearing and told officials that the problems had developed while he was in jail. He described himself as broke and without a driver’s license, but said that he’s already gotten rid of the scrap metal and is giving away the tires. He noted it’s $7.50 per tire to dispose of them at the transfer station.

According to the county’s website, it’s $2.50 to dispose of each tire less than 16 inches; $7.50 for tires 17-24 inches; $13.25 for tires 25 inches or greater, and $165 per ton for cut or chipped tires.

Ray told the supervisors that if the county will give him time, he will get the land cleaned up.

Ray had bonded out of jail on Feb. 8 after he’d been arrested on a show cause order the previous day. Ray is on probation following a prison sentence for grand larceny and statutory burglary.

After the supervisors declared the site a public nuisance, Williams told Ray that if he was going to clean the land up he should do so quickly. In a Feb. 7 memo to County Administrator Shawn Utt, Williams recommended that Ray be given “30 days to completely abate the nuisance. If a plan is submitted and it isn’t abated within 30 days or if no plan is filed, I suggest the property be declared a public nuisance and Scot [Farthing] be authorized to immediately file suit.”