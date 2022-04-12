 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wythe law enforcement seeks assistance in locating missing man

Deontie Brown
Poster courtesy the AWARE Foundation

The Wythe County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a man who was last seen in Wytheville on Friday, according to the AWARE Foundation.

Deontie Brown, 29, was last seen on the corner of Fisher Road and North Street on Friday. He was wearing the denim jacket seen in the accompanying missing poster and red Jordan slides. He is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing between 230 and 240 pounds.

Deontie Brown poster

Brown has multiple tattoos including a skull on his right hand, stars above his right eyebrow and tattoos on his face and neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 276-223-6001. 

