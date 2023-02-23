Per tradition, Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions celebrated Valentine’s Day with the release of its ‘Local Love’ artist lineup, which showcases the festival’s love and admiration for the local music scene.

The nine ‘Local Love’ bands join the emerging lineup for FloydFest 23~Forever, set for Wednesday to Sunday, July 26- 30, at its new home, dubbed “FestivalPark,” at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check.

FloydFest 23~Forever’s ‘Local Love’ lineup includes Addie Levy, Annalyse Marie, Appalachian Space Train, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, Goodnight, Goodnight, GOTE, Isaac Hadden Project, Music Road Co and Will Reid.

These new acts will support extraordinary headlining performances from the world-famous legendary rock visionaries, The Black Crowes; one of the most vital and thrilling forces in present-day rock-and-roll, My Morning Jacket; nine-time GRAMMY AWARD-recipient Sheryl Crow; and Connecticut’s indie-groove all-stars experiencing a meteoric rise, Goose.

The FloydFest 23~Forever On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2023 includes Boa Boys, Colby T. Helms, Happy Landing, Mackenzie Roark, Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels, Sicard Hollow, Swim in the Wild, The Plate Scrapers and Wood & Bone.

Find the full lineup and explore their releases at https://floydfest.com/lineup/. More artist additions are on tap for the following months.

Tickets for FloydFest 23~Forever in November 2022. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest23 for a direct link to remaining tickets.

Single-Day GA tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday go on sale April 1, along with single-day parking information. If any tickets remain after April, ticket prices will increase on July 1 and then again when gates open for the festival on July 26.