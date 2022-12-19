Three in custody following pursuit, gunfire in Smyth County

A Kingsport man is behind bars after police in Smyth County say he led them on a chase in a vehicle connected with an armed robbery in Russell County.

According to a release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit took place around 3:00 a.m. on Monday. The driver of the vehicle, the release says, led Smyth County deputies and Marion police officers in the chase in the Atkins area before reversing course back into Marion.

During the pursuit, officers reported gun shots being fired from the vehicle.

After running through several yards during the chase, the release says, the vehicle was disabled on the grounds of the Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute.

Three people were taken into custody, one of whom faces charges in Smyth County. Anthony Lee Hawkins, 30, faces ten charges including one count abduction; one count felony eluding police; two counts attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer; one count use, attempted use or display of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit malicious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer; one count possession of a firearm by a felon; and four counts obtaining a credit card or credit card number without the cardholder’s consent.

Additional charges are being sought by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office related to the offenses committed there.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said, "I'm incredibly thankful that the incident was brought to a conclusion without injury to the amazing men and women who work to protect our community every day."

"This holiday season," he added, "please remember to bless our first responders."

Hawkins is being held at the regional jail in Abingdon without bond. He is scheduled for arraignment in Smyth County General District Court on Jan. 5.