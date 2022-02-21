Town council hears options and citizen opinions on hunting within Marion

Marion leaders continue to weigh the possibility of allowing some forms of hunting within the town to address citizen complaints about deer damage.

During its meeting earlier this month, they learned that if they want to take action to control the deer population, hunting is the least costly method. During a public hearing on the possibility, the town council heard from a citizen in favor and another opposed.

Early on in the session, MPD Chief John Clair explained that the town is not considering any form of firearms hunting, but is instead studying other methods such as bow and airgun hunting.

Bill Bassinger and Jeff Pease with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) offered information to the town leaders but didn’t take a position on the matter.

Pease told the council, “We’re here as a resource to you all. We recognize that lawful, ethical, and safe hunting is a way to manage wildlife populations.”

Bassinger, a wildlife biologist, said they presented the town with three options for deer population management: hire a contractor to kill the deer; allow MPD officers to kill the deer and possibly have the meat prepared for donation; or allow licensed hunters to kill the deer. Of the three, Bassinger said a private contractor becomes expensive quickly, while allowing hunting is the most economical. He also noted that many hunters consume what they kill.

In addition to normal hunting seasons, the town is also considering joining the urban archery program that extends the season for does, which Bassinger said allows for the harvest of the population drivers.

Fifty-six localities around Virginia take part in the urban archery program. Those include Saltville, Wytheville, Tazewell, Richlands, Pulaski, Independence, Hillsville, Galax, Blacksburg and Radford.

Some of those towns impose no or minimal restrictions, while others place a variety of regulations on the season. One commonly applied rule requires hunters to carry written permission from the individual property owners to access and hunt on their land. Many towns say that no one “may discharge a bow within 100 yards of any dwelling, building, street, sidewalk, alley, roadway, public land or public place within town limits.”

The urban archery program is overseen by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

The DWR’s website says, “The urban archery season gives localities a means to reduce deer populations within their limits while at the same time providing hunting recreation.”

Council member Susie Jennings asked the DWR officials what assurances could be given that arrows wouldn’t be shot toward a home or vehicle.

Bassinger told her no such assurances exist. Any weapon, he said, is only as good as its user and it’s only as safe as its user.

Since 2007, Pease did note that only five safety incidents have been reported involving a bow or crossbow.

Advocates for hunting note the increased risk of illness, including Chronic Wasting Disease, among dense deer populations. Bassinger said that CWD is 100% fatal with no cure. The only way the disease can be addressed is to reduce the deer population, he said.

Should hunting be allowed, Bassinger emphasized, “You’ll never eradicate deer.”

Pete Mowbray, a Marion resident, spoke in favor of hunting within the town. He said the council’s consideration of the matter is timely. He concurred that an extended season to hunt the female deer would be important to population control.

Erwin Rowland, also a Marion resident, noted that she had experienced deer-caused landscaping damage. However, holding up an arrow she had found in her yard, she said, “I’m really concerned about safety.” While officials said the arrow she discovered was for target practice, one that Mayor David Helms found on his property was a hunting instrument.

Rowland opposed allowing hunting in the town, saying that not all hunters are ethical or hunt legally.

She expressed preference for having MPD officers kill the deer and donating the meat for food. “That’s a controlled, ethical situation,” she said.

For citizen safety and quality of life, Rowland said, hunting shouldn’t be allowed.

In earlier discussions, officials have found there’s complexity to the issue, most especially protecting the property rights of landowners who do not want hunting to take place on their land. Should urban archery or another form of hunting move forward, Town Manager Bill Rush said private property owners would be able to determine what happens on their land. However, he and other officials noted the problems of wounded animals crossing boundaries and the disposal of carcasses found on property where hunting isn’t allowed.

During the meeting, Town Manager Bill Rush noted that responding to calls related to hunting will have some impact on Marion employees, especially the MPD. “We have a finite number of officers,” he said.

At the hearing’s end, the council unanimously referred the matter to its Ordinance Committee and the town planning commission for further study.