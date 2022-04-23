Alumni Buffs still have skills

The annual Hoops for Hope benefit alumni basketball games returned to Floyd County High School Saturday with four rough and tumble matches to raise funds for scholarships in the memory of Joshua Cantrell.

Joshua is one of three Floyd County children diagnosed with cancer in the mid-2000s. He died at age three in 2007, and his family established Joshua’s HOPE — Helping Out by Promoting Education — in his memory.

The Joshua Cantrell Memorial Scholarship, which all HOPE events benefit, is presented to Floyd County High School graduates each year.

First on the Alan Cantrell Court on April 16 were the youngsters who are not yet alumni. Four quarters of rambunctious play teetered the score back and forth before the home team won 40-34.

Home and visitor teams were determined by t-shirt colors (black or grey).

Then the ladies took the floor for a hard-fought match that went down to the wire before a one-point win (35-34).

Male players were broken up into two games with the “vintage” alumni taking the court first with perennial contender Hosea Blankenship of the Class of 1963, the first senior class of the then-new Floyd County High School. Blankenship scored a three-point goal to prove he’s still able to play, he said.

The older alumni team also included current assistant high school principal Travis Cantrell, the father of Joshua, who also coached the Lady Buffs girls’ teams to state championships as a coach. Another alumnus was interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox.

The home alumni won that game, too: 69-60. Scorers noted several three-point goals from several of the players.

The fourth and final game featured “recent” alumni, as current as those from last season, and the black-shirted home team won 78-69.

The 2022 alumni games raised $12,750 for FCHS scholarships. Joshua’s HOPE also hosts a summer day of music called “High Noon for Hope.”

Learn more about the nonprofit by searching “Joshua’s HOPE” on Facebook.