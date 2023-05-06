In Floyd Circuit Court hearings dealing mostly with drug cases, a 45-year old Floyd man with a 23-year addiction to methamphetamine was sent to prison for a year with four more hang hanging over him.

Clarence Dale Hall was given the sentence on May 2 by Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor for possession of methamphetamine, a schedule II drug, and ordered him to enter a full residential drug treatment program after release from incarceration.

“It would be best if you were sent to the program directly from release,” Fleenor said.

Hall’s most recent arrest came on Dec. 19, 2022, the end cap of a long list of felonies that include grand larceny, domestic abuse and other crimes that were brought about by his addiction, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said.

“Mr. Hall is a continuing threat to our community,” Branscom said, adding that the defendant stands as “a prime example” of what the manufacture, sale and distribution of the highly addictive drug “threatens our state.”

Hall, in testimony, said he has “problems with drugs” but has “a good support team” that includes his mother, which will allow him to turn his life around.

Defense attorney Dennis Nagel said that the “support team” provided a base for his client to take steps to recover.

Branscom said that Hall has spent too much time on probation and needs incarceration to recognize that a price must be paid “for a long-time meth addict that threatens all of us.”

He asked the judge for “time in prison and several years of probation afterwards.”

In another hearing before the court Tuesday, Bruce Allen Connelly of Roanoke pleaded guilty for attempting to elude a State Police officer who tried to stop him for speeding on Oct. 29. 2022, which triggered a high-speed chase on U.S. 221 at speeds up to 90-miles-an-hour before stopping.

Fleenor sentenced Connolly to six months in jail with a year and a half remaining on probation and restitution that includes payment of $335 to repair damage to the police cruiser.

In other cases, heard May 2:

Patricia Ann Akers-Venth of Riner pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamines and was given a three-year sentence with six months in.

Glenn Ray Davis Jr. of Bland was given a three-year suspended sentence for violating probation on a conviction for grand larceny.