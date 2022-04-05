Grindstone Campground access to be limited

The need to replace an old wastewater system will limit camping at Grindstone Campground in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area over the next several years. The move comes more than two years after the U.S. Forest Service was cited for allowing treated and partially treated sewage to flow into a nearby waterway.

In Smyth County, Grindstone Campground, sitting at 3,800 feet with easy access to hiking, wildlife viewing and trout fishing, is a popular recreation facility. In normal years, it offers 90 single and seven double campsites. With the failing wastewater system, however, this year, only the Opossum Loop will be open for tent campers. No water or a dump station will be available.

Grindstone’s wastewater system is more than 50 years old and includes two large settling ponds that return water to Big Laurel Creek, a native trout stream that flows into Whitetop Laurel Creek.

A USDA Forest Service press release said, “Decommissioning the current wastewater system is necessary to protect the water quality of these streams.”

With state and federal agencies involved in the process, the work to replace the wastewater system has taken time to reach this point and isn’t likely to be resolved quickly.

According to Virginia Department of Environmental Quality documents, the Forest Service first reported a leak from the system in March 2018. On Oct. 11, 2018, the Forest Service said all needed repairs had been completed. Then, on Dec. 11, 2018, the Forest Service reported that a portion of the repairs had failed. On May 2, 2019, the Forest Service advised the DEQ that the leak couldn’t be found and requested help. The DEQ made a site visit on May 14, 2019.

The Forest Service presented the DEQ with a plan that staff agreed to as long as violations of permitted sewage limits weren’t exceeded. However, Forest Service reports for May, July and September 2019 indicated violations.

The DEQ first cited the Forest Service for violations in September 2019. Additional violations were noted on Dec. 5, 2019 and May 28, 2020.

On June 16, 2020, DEQ staff performed a site visit to Grindstone. According to a revised DEQ consent order, “During the site visit, DEQ staff observed that the lower lagoon was nearly empty with no obvious evidence of repairs being performed since the previous site visit by DEQ staff on May 14, 2019. DEQ staff also observed that the Grindstone Recreation Area was staffed and open to the public, with occupied campsites.”

This occurred after an April 28, 2020, email correspondence from the Forest Service to the DEQ “advising that the Grindstone Recreation Area and all associated facilities had been shut down due to COVID-19 and that reopening of the recreation area in 2020 was uncertain. The response stated that the STP would be in full working order, with all repairs completed, prior to reopening of the recreation area.”

A consent order to resolve the situation was signed in October 2020.

An amendment to the order was signed in early February of this year, extending the timeframe for the project’s completion.

Money from the Great American Outdoors Act has been designated for this project and, the release said, “will expedite the design, decommissioning, and construction of a new system to restore services for visitors.” However, the release cautioned that the work may not be complete until 2026 or later.

Recently updated DEQ documents say that the Forest Service has until May 1, 2023, to complete the final design of the new on-site wastewater treatment system and submit plans to the DEQ for review. The Forest Service has until Dec. 31, 2025 to notify the DEQ of the complete closure of the existing system.

The Opossum Loop, the release said, will be open April 15 with 20 sites available on a first-come, first-served basis. A port-a-john will be available.

The Forest Service noted that it offers three nearby campgrounds as an alternative camping option, all within 20 minutes of Grindstone Campground:

Beartree Recreation Area will open April 29 and offers camping with showers, water and flush toilets near hiking trails and a scenic lake. Campsites are popular with tent campers, since there are no hookups, but RVs are welcome. Beartree Recreation Area includes:

• Chipmunk Circle, which opens on April 29 and has 35 sites. Reservations are available on recreation.gov.

• Beaver Flats, which opens on May 13, has 35 sites. All sites are available on a first come-first served basis.

•Group Loop, which opens May 27, has four tent clusters and four RV clusters. Reservations are available on recreation.gov.

Hurricane Campground will open on April 15 and has 27 sites situated along a mountain stream under the shade of hemlock and rhododendron. Access to the Appalachian Trail and other nearby trails is within walking distance. This site is not recommended for large RVs.

Raccoon Branch Campground will also open on April 15 and has 20 campsites at the base of Dickey Knob and adjacent to Raccoon Branch Wilderness. Raccoon Branch campground offers mountain views, hiking, and streams popular for trout fishing. There are bathrooms with flush toilets, but no showers. Five sites have water and electric hookups.

Check the Forests’ website for updated recreation information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation

For more information on this project, contact the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at (800) 628-7202.