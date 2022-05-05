Mayfaire merriment at FCA

The rainy weather held off for the third annual Mayfaire at the Floyd Center for the Arts on Sunday. The event featured May Pole dancing with the Mystical Witches, kid’s activities, artist vending, music and more.

The Mystical Witches performed around a May Pole in spring apparel such as flower garlands, ribbons and bright colors. They also led May Pole weaving lessons for children, along with making posy baskets and bubble play.

The pending forecast that only manifested in a few late claps of thunder on May 1 caused many of the festivities, like face painting, crafts, artist and food vending, and live music, to be moved indoors.

Attendees enjoyed performances by Cave Man Jones, Lester Weddle, Paul Lemay, Brad Collier, Stella Trudel, and Virginia Hollow. Virginia Hollow's Carrie Hinkley worked the sound system.

Some attendees took in the FCA’s Clay and Glass exhibition in the Hayloft Gallery.

