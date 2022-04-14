Growth continues in Marion despite pandemic

As anticipated events approach – from the Hungriest Mother Food Festival to the 36th annual Chili Cook-off, there is much to celebrate surrounding Marion’s growth as a community. In particular, officials are noting that in 2021 COVID-19 did not stop the town from growing.

Looking at the 2021 cumulative program statistics, which mark the successes of the program for the year, and since Marion joined the national program in 1995, growth is evident.

Adding 336 businesses to Marion since the program started in 1995, four additional businesses were added in 2021. Ken Heath, Marion’ community & economic development director, spoke about the town’s growing business sector with passion.

Referring to the program’s 2021 statistics sheet, dense with numbers that show how much money has come into and been reinvested in Marion, Heath said the most important number is not on that sheet.

“The cumulative number is great; it's a nice report card to show the successes that the program has put together, but the most important number is one,” Heath said. “Each life we affect, each business we open, each difference we make in this community is what counts.”

Heath discussed Marion’s pop-up entrepreneur workshops, designed to help local people start small businesses. From dog groomers to restaurants, this program has helped bring businesses and jobs to the town.

“Every single business owner, I can tell you a story, and that's what I love about this job is knowing how the community has come together to support other businesses to grow,” Heath said.

While Heath is proud of the local business success in Marion, he acknowledges some struggles of trying to grow the town.

“People want big chain restaurants, and sometimes we can’t offer those, but we can offer that kind of food that you want to see here,” Heath said. “We started the pop-up program, we started entrepreneur development, years ago. We realized there's a community expectation that we're going to get Golden Corral, Shoney’s and those kinds of things. That's an unreal expectation. So, what I'm hearing is you want to have a place that serves the type of food you want to eat. So let me find entrepreneurs who want to fill that niche.”

According to Heath, looking at the numbers per capita, Marion has as many restaurants as Bristol.

“That's hard for people to imagine. If you look at the variety of stuff from Chinese to Japanese to Mexican – and we have food trucks. We had a guy here today; his wife does Asian fusion and street tacos. I don't know what that means, but I can't wait to try it.”

According to the statistics sheet, private investment in 2021 was $55,000 and public investment in 2021 was $56,000 for physical improvements to the town. Cumulative investment since the program began is $37,688,448 and $33,180,371 for private and public investments respectively.

“If you look at the totality of the reinvestment that is put in here, public and private sector, when you look at a community the size of Marion, you have 5,600 people, and you look at the dollars that have been reinvestment, it's mind boggling,” Heath says.

Heath said that some people can see the changes happening in Marion while others think the town hasn’t changed much at all, but he likes both sides of this argument.

“We tell people we're an overnight success that took 20 years to get here,” Heath said. “All these things happen so incrementally and so small that people sometimes say, ‘Well Marion hasn’t changed a bit since I left here,’ but some people come back and say, ‘Wow, look at the difference.’ I like both sides. I like when people see the changes, but I also like people who don't want us to be complacent, who don’t see the changes, that challenges me.”

Heath encourages anyone, any citizen, to propose new ideas for Marion.

“Everybody has the right to bring ideas in here, but if you come and say, ‘I want to help you work on one of those ideas,’ you move to the top of the list. If you come in and say, ‘I have a plan to make this work and I just need your help,’ you’re through the ceiling – we're ready to go.”

Looking forward to 2022, the CED office has a new pop-up program scheduled, this time looking at housing. The Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, and Dilapidated Properties (BAUD) program aims to teach people how to be homeowners, helping more people in Marion have a house and know how to take care of it. The program is not fully in motion yet, but Heath spoke about its potential with enthusiasm.

Alongside BAUD, Marion CED already has a slate of fun events planned for the upcoming months that will drive business and economic growth in town. Classic car cruise-ins will be held every third Saturday at the Marion Farmers Market, and a car show and free “Red, White, and Bluegrass” concert will be held at Riverbend Park for the Fourth of July and the 36th annual Chili Cook-Off will be in October.