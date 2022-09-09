Buffs take win on home turf; Floyd golfers holding steady

After an opening loss to the Christiansburg Blue Demons, Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes trampled the Patrick Henry Cougars 32-12 on the Coach Beale Field last Friday night.

This season with the Buffaloes marks legendary head coach Winfred Beale’s 41st leading the program.

The Buffaloes scored first after forcing a turnover in the first set of plays and extended the lead before the cats scored and missed an extra point.

Three more scoring runs included two back-to-back touchdown passes from quarterback Rylan Swortzel.

Floyd led 26-6 at the half and added one more touchdown to close the night 32-12.

The Buffaloes will host Auburn this Thursday, Sept. 8, in a game moved from the traditional Friday scheduling. The action starts at 7 p.m.

In volleyball, the Lady Buffaloes shut out Pulaski last week on the Alan Cantrell Court at FCHS as the varsity overcame close calls in two of the three matches.

The Lady Buffs ultimately took down the Cougars 3-0, giving new coach Kim Weddle her first win after losses to Patrick County and Christiansburg on the road.

The Lady Buffs are on the road this week and next but are scheduled to return home in the third week of September.

The FCHS golf team is hoping to be able to defend its state title at the end of the season, and members have performed solidly in district matches thus far.

The Buffs have won five of its six district and non-district matches this season. Floyd’s Ryne Bond has placed first overall twice, and McKenzie Weddle has placed first three times as of Sept. 9.

Weddle led Floyd scoring on Aug. 1 at Cliffview with 67, followed by Bond (71), Corey Powers (80), Peyton Mason (86), Isaiah Cantrell (88) and Johnny Whitlow (93). The Buffs placed first with team score of 304.

Floyd took third place in a matchup against Galax and Blacksburg on Aug. 3, the only instance the team has stumbled this season.

The Buffs rebounded with wins on Aug. 4, Aug. 17, Aug. 25 and Aug. 29. At the Olde Mill Course on Aug. 4, the team scored 320, with Radford following closest at 353.

Ryne and Weddle placed first and second, respectively, on Aug. 29, with 71 and 73. Cantrell scored 83, Whitlow scored 86, Micah Underwood scored 90 and Powers scored 89.

At the Highlander Cross Country Invitational last week on Aug. 31, Annika Beegle placed highest among Floyd County runners in the 3,000-meter run with sixth. Maya Angileri followed in seventh, and Miley Hopper finished 14th.

Zoe Belshan placed 10th in the 5,000-meter race, followed by Leah Altizer (14th) and Reagan Lynch (20th).

Drew Keith finished 11th in the 3,000-meter among boys, and Carter Chaffin followed seconds behind in 14th.

In the 5,000-meter, Garrett Weaver placed 18th. Hank Schroeder finished in 26th less than 30 seconds later.

The girls relay team that competed in the 5X2000m at the Blackburg Relays on Aug. 27 came in third place. Runners included Leah Altizer, Zoe Belshan, Abby Allen, Emma Willie and Reagan Lynch.

Floyd’s boys team consisting of Garrett Weaver, Hank Schroeder, Noah Zantow, Chase Keith and Jack Ruble came in ninth in the 5X2000m.

The Cross Country Buffs are scheduled to compete at the Knights Crossing Invitational in Salem on Sept. 10.